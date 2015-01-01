पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

ऑनलाइन अनावरण:कोरोना जांच लैब का ऑनलाइन अनावरण आज मुख्यमंत्री करेंगे

टोंक5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सआदत अस्पताल में बनी है कोविड 19 लैब

कोरोना संक्रमण के बढ़ते प्रकोप के बीच राहत की खबर है। सआदत अस्पताल में बनाई गई कोविड 19 लैब का अनावरण शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे सीएम अशोक गहलोत की ओर से किए जाने की संभावना है। पीएओ डॉ. नवीन्द्र पाठक ने बताया कि नवनिर्मित कोरोना लैब में जल्द ही मरीजों की जांंच भी स्थानीय स्तर पर ही हो सकेगी। इसको लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग की ओर से लगातार तैयारियां की जा रही है। आधुनिक कोरोना जांच लैब में माइनस 80 डिग्री के डीप फ्रीजर, लेमीनर, बॉयोसेफ्टी, केबिनेट, आएनए समेत आरटीपीसीआर आदि जांच उपकरण मुहैया कराए गए है। डॉ. बीएल मीना ने बताया कि शुक्रवार दोपहर 12 बजे सीएम अशोक गहलोत प्रदेश में बनी सभी लैब का ऑनलाइन अनावरण करेंगे। उन्होंने उम्मीद जताई कि सब कुछ ठीक ठाक रहा तो आगामी सप्ताह तक रोगियों की जांच जिला अस्पताल में ही हो सकेगी। जांच रिपोर्ट भी सेंपल देने के 24 घंटे के अंदर उपलब्ध हो सकेगी। शुरुआत में मशीन से कोरोना वायरस की ही जांच की जाएगी। बाद में उपलब्ध इस मशीन के माध्यम से स्वाइन फ्लू समेत अन्य वायरसजनित रोगों की जांच की सुविधा भी मिलने लगेगी। एक बार में करीब 96 जांचे इसमें लगाए जाने की क्षमता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें