पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदातों में इजाफा:छोटी-छोटी चीजों को भी नहीं छोड़ रहे बदमाश, शहर में बढ़ रही हैं चोरियां

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सर्दी के रुख बढ़ने के साथ ही आए-दिन चोरियों की वारदातों में इजाफा हो रहा हैं। आए दिन अज्ञात बदमाश घरों में रखे महंगे सामान सहित छोटी-छोटी चीजो भी नही छोड़ रहे हैं। इससे लोगों में आक्रोश बढ़ता जा रहा हैं। लोगों का आरोप हैं कि बढ़ती सर्दी के कारण अज्ञात बदमाश ज्यादा सक्रिय हो गए हैं और घरों में रखी सामान्य वस्तुए भी चुराकर फरार हो जाते हैं।

गुलजार बाग इंद्रा कॉलोनी निवासी अरुण जोशी ने बताया कि बुधवार को कोतवाली थाने में रिपोर्ट देकर बताया हैं एक दिन पूर्व शाम को छह बजे अज्ञात व्यक्ति घर में घुसा और नीचे किरायेदार के महंगे जूते और शर्ट लेकर चला गया। उन्होने बताया कि शर्ट की जेब में दो हजार से करीब नगदी थी। जोशी ने थानाधिकारी को घर में लगे सीसीटीवी कैमरे के फूटेज भी उपलब्ध करवाए जिसमें अज्ञात व्यक्ति उक्त वारदात करते दिखाई दे रहा हैं। जोशी ने मांग की कि फूटेज के आधार पर चोरी करने वाले अज्ञात व्यक्ति पहचान कर उसे गिरफ्तार किया जाकर सामान बरामद किए जाए। विदित रहे शहर में छोटी चोरियों के अलावा आए-दिन मोटरसाईकिल चोरी की वारदातें भी बढ़ रही हैं।

16 दिवसीय श्री चन्द्रप्रभु मंडल विधान की शुरुआत
टोंक|मेहंदवास स्थित भगवान श्री चन्द्रप्रभु दिगम्बर जैन मंदिर में 16 दिवसीय श्री चन्द्रप्रभु मंडल विधान की शुरुआत हुई। इस दौरान नित्यभिषेक व शांतिधारा का आयोजन हुआ। समिति कोषाध्यक्ष राजेश जैन ने बताया कि श्री चन्द्रप्रभु आराधना महोत्सव के तहत आयोजित 16 दिवसीय मंडल विधान का समापन एक जनवरी को होगा। समिति अध्यक्ष कमलेश जैन कलई वाले ने बताया कि श्रद्धालु वृहद्ध शांतिधारा में 500 रुपए जमा कराकर घर बैठे शामिल हो सकते है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें