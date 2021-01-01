पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Jaipur
  Tonk
  • The Election Of The Future 'Government', Municipality President Will Be Held On February 7 In The Barricade Of The Candidates Of 5 Municipalities.

मतगणना कल:5 पालिकाओं के प्रत्याशियों की बाड़ाबंदी में भावी ‘सरकार’, नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष के चुनाव 7 फरवरी को होंगे

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देवली-उनियारा-मालपुरा-निवाई और टोडारायसिंह के प्रत्याशी अन्य जिलों में

जिले की पांचों नगर पालिकाओं में गुरुवार काे मतदान समाप्त होने के साथ ही नगर पालिकाओं के अध्यक्ष पद के लिए कवायद तेज हो गई है। वार्डों के चुनाव की मतगणना 31 जनवरी को होगी तथा नगर पालिका अध्यक्ष का चुनाव 7 फरवरी को होंगे।

नगर पालिका में अपनी पार्टी का अध्यक्ष बनाने के लिए राजनैतिक दल एवम अध्यक्ष के दावेदार अपने-अपने समर्थक एवं जीतने की उम्मीद वाले उम्मीदवारों को लामबंद करने जुटे हुए हैं। जिले की पांच नगर पालिकाओं मंे गुरुवार को मतदान होने के बाद उम्मीदवारों को संगठन के पदाधिकारी एवम कार्यकर्ता बाड़ाबंदी में ले गए हैं। अजमेर, जयपुर व आसपास के जिलों में बाड़ेबंदी की बात सामने आ रही है।

मालपुरा : कांग्रेस व भाजपा की बाड़ाबंदी में गुटबाजी

बाडाबंदी के करने के ठिकाने पूर्ण रूप से गोपनीय है लैकिन भाजपा व कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशियों की बाडाबंदी में भी गुटबाजी सामने आई है। भाजपा के प्रत्याशियों को दो अलग अलग नेताओं के नेतृत्व में बाडे में ले जाया गया है जबकि कांग्रेस की स्थिति इससे मिलती जुलती है। भाजपा के करीब पंद्रह से ज्यादा प्रत्याशी संगठन व विधायक के साथ बताए गए हैं।

