पंचायत राज चुनाव:पंचायत राज चुनाव के लिए दावेदारों का लगा तांता

टोंक14 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कांग्रेस के पंचायत राज चुनाव जिला प्रभारी एवं विधायक मुरारी मीणा ने मंगलवार को कल्पना मैरिज गार्डन में जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समिति के चुनावों को लेकर कार्यकर्ताओं में उत्साह का संचार किया। वहीं दावेदारों के आवेदन लिए तथा उनसे बातचीत भी की। उन्होंने इस मौके पर कहा कि पंचायती राज चुनाव में कांग्रेस भारी बहुमत से जीतेगी। इस मौके पर दावेदारों का तांता लगा रहा। इस मौके पर कांग्रेस के पूर्व पार्षद सैयद बरकात हसीन, इम्तियाज खान, अरशद चिश्ती, जावेद चिश्ती आदि ने अल्पसंख्यकों को पंचायत चुनाव में टिकट दिए जाने की मांग की। साथ ही मुस्लिम समाज के व्यक्ति को जिला परिषद एवं पंचायत समितियों में टिकट दिए जाने की वकालत भी की। इस दौरान टोडारायसिंह व मालपुरा से अधिक लोग बैठक में आवेदन करने पहुंचे। चुनाव प्रभारी ने कहा कि दावेदारों से आवेदन प्राप्त किए गए हैं। फीडबैक लिया जाएगा। टिकाऊ एवं जिताऊ को टिकट दिया जाने पर जोर दिया गया। कई कार्यकर्ता ये भी कहते नजर आए कि नामांकन बुधवार से ही भरे जाने हैं, लेकिन अब तक उम्मीदवारों के लिए आवेदन ही लिए जा रहे हैं। कार्यकर्ताओं की एकजुटता पर जोर देते हुए प्रभारी मीणा ने पंचायती राज चुनाव में कांग्रेस को भारी बहुमत से जीता ने के लिए कार्यकर्ताओं को जुट जाने के लिए प्रेरित भी किया। साथ ही केंद्र सरकार की नीतियों को किसान विरोधी, मजदूर विरोधी बताते हुए आलोचना भी की। इस मौके पर विधायक हरीश मीणा, प्रशांत बैरवा, पूर्व विधायक कमल बैरवा, पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष रामबिलास चौधरी, लक्ष्मण गाता, सऊद सईदी, यूसुफ खान यूनिवर्सल, महावीर तोगड़ा, मालपुरा चेयरमैन आशा नामा, चंद्रकला गुर्जर, अल्का बैरवा, दिनेश चौरासिया, सुनिल बंसल, रामसिंह मुकुल, कुलदीप सिंह राजावत, हरिभजन गुजर,किशन फगोडिया, अवधेश शर्मा, मणिंद्र लोदी, छोगा लाल गुजर, महावीर जेन,हंसराज गाता, रामदयाल सुवालका, रामदेव गुर्जर, रामराय गुर्जर, डा. विक्रम सिंह, सरपंच संघ के अध्यक्ष मुकेश मीणा, हंसराज फागना, शिवपाल खंडवा,मांगी लाल गुजर, शिवदयाल पंवार आदि मौजूद रहे। जिला प्रभारी ने मालपुरा टोडारायसिंह क्षेत्र के कार्यकर्ताओं से अलग से भी बैठक लेकर आवेदन लिए ओर कार्यकर्ता ओ से चुनाव के लिए फीडबैक भी लिया।

