निर्देश:न्यायाधीश ने लम्बित राज़ीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को अधिक से अधिक लोक अदालत में रैफर करने के दिए निर्देश

टोंक2 दिन पहले
राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए मंगलवार को जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण अध्यक्ष (जिला व सेशन न्यायाधीश) अजय शर्मा ने तालुका न्यायिक अधिकारियों की बैठक ली। इसमें ऑनलाइन बैठक में न्यायाधीश ने अपने सभी न्यायालयों में लम्बित राज़ीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को अधिक से अधिक लोक अदालत में रैफर करने के लिए निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों में राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को अधिक से अधिक संख्या में चिन्हित कर उनमें प्री-काउंसलिंग के माध्यम से राजीनामे का प्रयास करें। उन्होंने पांच से दस साल पुराने प्रकरणों को प्राथमिकता के आधार पर निस्तारित करने के प्रयास करते हुए प्रीलिटिगेशन एवं पोस्ट लिटिगेशन प्रकरणों में अधिक से अधिक राजीनामे कर प्रकरणों के निस्तारण की बात कही। सचिव पंकज बंसल ने एनजेडीजी व सीआईएस सिस्टम पर अपडेट करने के लिए भी निर्देशित किया। इस दौरान एसीजेएम निवाई उमेश वीर, एसीजेएम मालपुरा प्रशांत चौधरी, एसीजेएम उनियारा उदयसिंह अलोरिया, एसीजेएम सावित्री सिंह टोंक, जेएम टोंक ऋतु चंदानी, जेएम मालपुरा सुनीता जिन्दोलिया, जेएम निवाई प्रीती चौधरी, जेएम टोडारायसिंह सत्येन्द्र सिंह चौहान, जेएम देवली अमर सिंह खरड़िया आदि उपस्थित रहे। इसी प्रकार राष्ट्रीय लोक अदालत प्रभावी तैयारियों के लिए प्राधिकरण सचिव पंकज बंसल ने जिले के बैंक प्रतिनिधियों की बैठक लेकर निर्देश दिए कि बैंक की शाखाओं से न्यायालयों में लंबित प्रकरणों में राजीनामा योग्य प्रकरणों को अधिक से अधिक संख्या में निस्तारित करवाए जाने के लिए अपना सहयोग करें। प्री-लिटीगेशन के सन्दर्भ में धन वसूली के समस्त प्रकरण और लम्बित प्रकरणों के सन्दर्भ में 138 परक्राम्य विलेख अधिनियम, धन वसूली मामले, एमएसीटी मामले, वैवाहिक विवाद (तलाक को छोड़कर) संबंधित प्रकरणों के लिए आयोजित की जाएगी। मीटिंग में पीएचईडी एईएन राधेश्याम गुप्ता, एएलडीएम सरोज मीणा, प्रबंधक अमन सिंह मीणा, एसबीआई डीपो, प्रबंधक बीआरकेजीबी, टोंक विकास कुमार मीणा आदि उपस्थित रहे।

