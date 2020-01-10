पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

वीडियो वायरल:बड़ा कुआं क्षेत्र से बाइक चुराकर मस्जिद के पास छोड़ गया बदमाश, वीडियो वायरल

टोंक13 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

शहर में आए-दिन मोटरसाईकिल चोरी की वारदातें पुलिस की परेशानी बढ़ा रही हैं तो लोगों को भी नुकसान उठाना पड़ता हैं।सोमवार की सुबह करीब साढ़े पांच बजे बड़ा कुआ क्षेत्र में जनरल स्टोर व दूध डेयरी पर के सामने सड़क के दूसरे छोर पर खडी मोटरसाईकिल अज्ञात युवक शातिराना अंदाज में लोगों के बीच से बाइक चुराकर ले गया। इस दौरान लोगों दुध की खरीदारी व दुकानदार ग्राहकों में व्यस्त होने के कारण उसे देख नही पाए। बाद में मोटरसाईकिल दिखाई देने पर तलाश की और दुकान में लगे सीसीटीवी फूटेज देखे तो चोर को मोटरसाईकिल ले जाते हुए दिखाई दिया। पूरा वाक्या सीसीटीवी में कैद होने के बाद पीड़ित दुकानदार अर्पित अग्रवाल और परिजनों ने इसकी सूचना कोतवाली थाना पुलिस को दी। दूसरी ओर सीसीटीवी में कैद चोर का वीडियो सोशल मिडिया पर वायरल हो गया। वहीं अपने स्तर पर तलाश करने के दौरान मोटरसाईकिल मालिक को मुनीर खां की मस्जीद के पास मोटरसाईकिल खड़ी मिल गई।

0
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंधोनी के खिलाफ पिछले 5 में से एक ही मुकाबला जीत सकी रॉयल्स; रेग्युलर कप्तान स्टीव स्मिथ के साथ उतरेगी टीम, स्टोक्स और बटलर नहीं खेलेंगे - IPL 2020 - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज घर से संबंधित कार्यों को संपन्न करने में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। किसी विशेष व्यक्ति का सानिध्य प्राप्त हुआ। जिससे आपकी विचारधारा में महत्वपूर्ण परिवर्तन होगा। भाइयों के साथ चला आ रहा संपत्ति य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

फीडबैक दें