चिंगारी से कड़बी में लगी आग:तार टूटकर खेत में गिरा, चिंगारी से कड़बी में लगी आग

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत फुलेता के बालापुरा गांव के एक खेत में मंगलवार को बिजली का तार टूटकर गिरने के बाद लगी से वहां रखी कड़बी में आग गई। दमकल के देरी से आने के कारण कड़बी राख हो गई। बालापुरा गांव के एक खेत में प्रकाश, बाबू, सूरज, ओमप्रकाश की ज्वार की कड़बी भंडारण के लिए रखी हुई थी। खेत के ऊपर से निकल रही 11 केवी बिजली लाइन का तार अचानक टूट गया। जिससे निकली चिंगारी से ज्वार की कड़बी में आग लग गई। धुंआ देख लोग मौके पर पहुंचे तथा आग बुझाने का प्रयास किया। मगर आग तेज होने के कारण हिम्मत नहीं जुटा पाए। दमकल व पुलिस को सूचना दी गई। थानाधिकारी सलीम खान सहित जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंचा तथा वहां जमा भीड़ को दूर किया। देर से पहुंची दमकल ने आग बुझाई। मगर तब तक ज्वार की कड़बी पूरी राख हो गई। पटवारी राजेंद्र वर्मा ने मौका पर्चा तैयार किया।

