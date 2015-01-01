पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायत समिति चुनाव:तीन फार्म रिजेक्ट, 46 मंजूर

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
  • पंचायत समिति के दो उम्मीदवारों की शिकायत से दिनभर बना रहा संस्पेश
  • शिकायत से दिनभर बना रहा संस्पेशग

टोडारायसिंह पंचायत समिति चुनाव के मद्देनजर मंगलवार को उम्मीदवारों के जमा हुए फार्मों के सविंक्षा कार्य के दौरान उस समय पैच आगया जब वार्ड नंबर 7 के एक उम्मीदवार के बकाया राशि एवं वार्ड नंबर 14 से उम्मीदवार के संतान संबधि मामला सामने आया तो एसडीएम को दोनों ही फार्मों की संविक्षा की कार्यवाही रोकनी पड गई।उपखण्ड कार्यालय पर जैसे ही सुबह फार्म संविक्षा का कार्य शुरू हुआ तो भाजपा व कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता अपने अपने उम्मीदवारों के साथ एसडीएम कार्यालय पर पहुंच गए। जहां पर एसडीएम एवं निर्वाचन अधिकारी श्याम सुंदर चेतीवाल ने वार्ड वाइज उम्मीदवारों के फार्मों की संविक्षा की। तभी वार्ड 7 के उम्मीदवार के बकाया राशि के मामले में एवं वार्ड 14 के संतान के मामले में फार्म की जांच कार्यवाही रोक दी। इस पर वार्ड 7 के उम्मीदवार ने फार्म को रिजेक्ट करने के अंदेश के चलते आत्म हत्या की चेतावनी दे डाली। लेकिन सबके आखिर में दोनों ही उम्मीदवारों को एसडीएम ने बुलवा कर फार्मों की संविक्षा कर फार्म को स्वीकार कर लिया। इस अवसर पर विधायक, भाजपा जिला उपाध्यक्ष संतकुमार जैन, शहर अध्यक्ष अनिल भारद्वाज, मोर मंडल अध्यक्ष हंसराज गुर्जर, आर.डी.गुर्जर, राजकुमार मीणा, बाबूलाल ठग सहित कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। वहीं कांग्रेस के रामदयाल सुवालका, बलराम चौपडा एडवोकेट, ब्लाक अध्यक्ष रामप्रसाद साहू सहित कई कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे। सोमवार को निर्वाचन कार्यालय में कुल 49 फार्म जमा हुए थे। इनमें से मंगलवार को जांच के बाद डबल फार्म मेसे तीन फार्म रिजेक्ट हुए है। अब 46 उम्मीदवार के 46 फार्म रहे है। इनमें भाजपा व कांग्रेस के 15-15 है।भाजपा के उम्मीदवारभाजपा ने वार्ड 1 में मदनलाल जैन, वार्ड 2 में आशा देवी जाट, वार्ड 3 में सीताराम बनेटिया, वार्ड 4 में पारस देवी धाकड, वार्ड 5 में किशन सिंह, वार्ड 6 में सोना देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 7 में सत्यनारायण गुर्जर, वार्ड 8 में धर्मेन्द्र सैनी, वार्ड 9 में सुशीला देवी बैरवा, वार्ड 10 में सीता देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 11 में जितेन्द्र सिंह राजपूत, वार्ड 12 में मनराज जाट, वार्ड 13 में शंकरलाल जाट, वार्ड 14 में विमला देवी एवं वार्ड 15 में राजेन्द्र प्रसाद बैरवा उम्मीदवार है।कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवारकांग्रेस ने वार्ड 1 में लादी देवी साहू, वार्ड 2 सदा कंवर, वार्ड 3 में कन्हैयालाल बैरवा, वार्ड 4 में कमलेशी गुर्जर, वार्ड 5 में हरिराम गुर्जर, वार्ड 6 में मीरा देवी गुर्जर, वार्ड 7 में शिवजीराम प्रजापत, वार्ड 8 में रमेश माली, वार्ड 9 में निशा बैरवा, वार्ड 10 में सुमन गुर्जर, वार्ड 11 में हेमराज गुर्जर, वार्ड 12 में निर्मला, वार्ड 13 में रसाल जाट, वार्ड 14 में जनता देवी एवं वार्ड 15 में भगवान सहाय बैरवा उम्मीदवार है।पीपलू| पीपलू पंचायत समिति चुनाव को लेकर मंगलवार को निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी रवि वर्मा ने प्रत्याशियों की मौजूदगी में दाखिल हुए नामांकन पत्रों की संवीक्षा की। जिसमें 6 नामांकन खारिज किए गए हैं। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी ने बताया पीपलू पंचायत समिति सदस्य को लेकर कुल 52 उम्मीदवारों ने 53 नाम निर्देशन पत्र दाखिल किए थे। जिसमें 6 नाम निर्देशन पत्र खारिज होने से अब 47 उम्मीदवारों के 47 नामांकन फार्म बचे हैं। 11 नवंबर बुधवार को सुबह 11 बजे से 3 बजे तक नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की वापसी होगी तथा इसके तुरंत बाद चुनाव प्रतीक चिह्नों का आवंटन तथा चुनाव लडऩे वाले अभ्यर्थियों की सूची का प्रकाशन किया जाएगा। निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति के वार्ड नं. 6 से निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार सोना का नामांकन पत्र चुनाव लडऩे की नियमानुसार उम्र नहीं होने की वजह से खारिज किया गया। वहीं वार्ड नं. 10 कल्पना, वार्ड नं. 11 से रामदयाल, वार्ड नं. 14 से रमेश, वार्ड नं. 16 से बाबूलाल ने इंडियन नेशनल कांग्रेस की ओर से नामांकन दाखिल किया था जिन्हें पार्टी ने सिंबल आवंटित नहीं किया जिसके चलते इन्हें खारिज किया हैं। वहीं वार्ड नं. 14 से मुकेश सैनी ने भाजपा से नामांकन दाखिल किया था जिसे भी पार्टी ने सिंबल आवंटित नहीं किया जिसके चलते इसका भी खारिज किया हैं।उनियारा|उनियारा पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों के लिए उम्मीदवारों द्वारा कियें गए आवेदनों की जाँच की गई। जिसमें 9 आवेदन निरस्त हुए हैं।निर्वाचक रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एवं एसडीएम रजनी मीणा ने बताया कि उम्मीदवारों द्वारा कुल 67 नामांकन दाखिल कियेगए थे।जिसमें से जाँच के बाद 9 आवेदन निरस्त हुए हैं। वार्ड नंबर 3 से काँग्रेस के बाबुलाल ,वार्ड 5 से काँग्रेस के राजू व भाजपा के नरेश ,वार्ड 9 से निर्दलीय गन्दोड़ी ,वार्ड 10 से काँग्रेस के विनोद , काँग्रेस के भवानी सिंह ,काँग्रेस के रामफूल , वार्ड 15 से भाजपा के लोटन्ता ,वार्ड 16 से भाजपा के रतन के आवेदन जाँच के बाद निरस्त हुए हैं। एसडीएम मीणा ने बताया कि कुल 57 उम्मीदवारों के 58 आवेदन स्वीकृत हुए हैं। वार्ड नंबर 2 से रामसहाय ने आरएलपी व निर्दलीय नामांकन दाखिल किया था। जिसमें दोनों ही आवेदन स्वीकृत हुए हैं।

