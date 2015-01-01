पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अधेड़ का मोरी में मिला शव:टोड़ा: घारेड़ा बांध पर रखवाली करने आए बावडी के अधेड़ की मोरी में मिला शव

टोंक35 मिनट पहले
टोडारायसिंह बावडी निवासी एक अधेड व्यक्ति की बुधवार को मोरी में लाश मिलने पर आस पास गांव में सनसनी फैल गई। सूचना पर पहुंचे पुलिस के डिप्टी चक्रवर्ती सिंह एवं तहसीलदार सहित पुलिस जाब्ते ने ग्रामीणों की मदद से मृतक के शव को रस्सी से बाहर निकाला और टोडारायसिंह के राजकीय सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय पर मेडिकल टीम से पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर शव परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया।जानकारी के अनुसार घारेडा बांध पर सुबह नहर में पानी आना बंद हो गया तो ग्रामीणों ने बांध पर आकर मोरी को देखा। जहां पर मोरी के अंदर सत्यनारायण साहू निवासी बावड़ी पड़ा था। जिसकी सूचना आस पास गांवों में आग की तरह फैल गई। तत्काल इस बाबत ग्रामीणों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी। जिस पर पुलिस के डिप्टी चक्रवर्ती सिंह और तहसीलदार मनमोहन गुप्ता, सिंचाई विभाग की जेईएन कोमल कुमावत, बावडी सरपंच गोकुल धाकड तथा पुलिस जाब्ता घारेडा बांध पर पहुंचे। बांध पर काफी लोग एकत्र हो गए। तभी पुलिस ने मृतक के शव को ग्रामीणों की मदद से बांध की मोरी से बाहर निकाला। मृतक का एक जूता मोरी से निकल रहे पानी के साथ बह कर नहर में पडा मिला। बांध की मोरी में मृतक फस जाने से नहर में पानी बंद हो गया। इस पर ग्रामीण सुबह बांध की मोरी देखने आए तो घटना का पता चला। तभी परिजन भी मृतक की तलाश करने घटना स्थल पर पहुंचे। पुलिस शव को लेकर टोडारायसिंह के राजकीय सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय पर मेडिकल टीम से पोस्टमार्टम करवा कर शव परिजनों को सुपूर्द कर दिया। पुलिस ने मृग में मामला दर्ज कर जांच शुरू की। पुलिस के एसएसआई करण सिंह ने बताया मृतक के परिजन का कहना है कि मृतक खेत में पानी पिलाने आया हुआ था।राजमहल|बांध के जलभराव में अवैध मछली शिकार की रोकथाम के लिए मत्स्य विभाग की ओर से लगाए गए कर्मचारियों में एक कर्मचारी की मंगलवार शाम को अचानक हृदय गति रुकने से मौत हो गई।मत्स्य विकास अधिकारी टोंक राकेश देव ने बताया कि वाहन के जलभराव में अवैध मछली शिकार के रोकथाम के लिए विभाग की ओर से अलग-अलग जिलों से लगभग एक दर्जन मत्स्य कर्मचारी कर्मचारियों की ड्यूटी लगा रखी थी जहां मंगलवार शाम को गस्त कर वापस लौटने के दौरान ड्यूटी पर तैनात कर्मचारी पूरणमल मेघवाल 42 वर्ष पुत्र नंदा राम निवासी जयपुर की अचानक तबीयत खराब हो गई जिसे अन्य कर्मचारियों ने टोडारायसिंह चिकित्सालय में भर्ती करवाया जहां चिकित्सकों ने उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया पूरणमल मल टोंक कार्यालय में तैनात था।जिसकी कुछ दिनों पूर्व ही बीसलपुर बांध के मत्स्य लैंडिंग सेंटर पर अवैध मछली शिकार की रोक थाम के लिए लगाए गए गश्ती दल में शामिल था। मृतक का शव जैसे ही उसके निवास पर पहुंचा परिजनों का रो रो कर बुरा हाल था जिसका बुधवार को गमगीन माहौल में अंतिम संस्कार किया गया।

