मांग - नहीं मिला दस महिने से वेतन:टोंक नगर परिषद के सफाईकर्मियों को नहीं मिला दस महिने से वेतन, प्रदर्शन

टोंक15 मिनट पहले
  • नगर परिषद व प्रशासन से बार-बार गुहार लगाने के बावजूद कार्रवाई नहीं होने से कार्मिकों में रोष

नगर परिषद के सफाईकर्मियों ने बकाया दस माह का वेतन दिलाए जाने के लिए कलेक्टर व एसडीएम को एक बार फिर ज्ञापन सौंपा हैं। मंगलवार को दिए ज्ञापन में सफाईकर्मियों ने बताया कि लंबे समय तक मांग करने के बाद 18 जुलाई, 2018 में नगर परिषद में नए सफाई कर्मचारियों की भर्ती हुई थी। लेकिन कुछ माह नियमित वेतन मिलने के बाद उनका वेतन रुक-रुक दिया जाने लगा। हालात यह हैं दो साल में करीब दस माह का वेतन बकाया होने से सफाईकर्मियों की आर्थिक स्थिती खराब हो रही हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि 2018 में लगाए गए नए सफाईकर्मियों का परीविक्षा काल इस साल 26 जुलाई पूरा हो चुका हैं और कोरोना काल में भी सफाई सैनिक अपना दाियत्य पूरी निष्ठा से निभाया हैं। लेकिन न तो उन्हे नियमित किया गया और न ही उनका वेतन समय पर दिया जा रहा हैं। इसलिए बार-बार नगर परिषद आयुक्त और प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को ज्ञापन देने के बावजूद उन्हें वेतन नहीं मिल पा रहा हैं। इसलिए उन्होंने बकाया वेतन दिलाए जाने की मांग की हैं। इस दाैरान विक्रम, मुकेश, हंसराज, रुपचंद, मुकेश, राजकुमार, सन्नी, दीपक, राममोहन, अभिषेक, सतीश, राकेशा, कृष्णा, मुन्नी, रजनी, पूजा, मस्तराम, पिंकी, अरुण, बाबू, महेश, पिंकी, पूजा, शंकरलाल, मुन्नी, रेखा, बाबू, माेहम्मद आरिफ, रजनी आदि मौजूद रहे।सहायक कर्मचारियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन : राजस्थान सहायक कर्मचारी परिषद ने नगर परिषद में 2018 की भर्ती के दौरान नियुक्त सफाईकर्मियों को नियमित करने व बकाया चल रहा दस माह वेतन दिलवाने जाने के लिए कलेक्टर व एसडीएम ज्ञापन दिया गया। जिला महामंत्री मोहसीन आलम ने बताया कि प्रोबेशन काल पूरा होने के बावजूद न तो इन्हे नियमित किया गया ऊपर से दस माह को वेतन रुका हुआ हैं। इसए सफाई व सहायक कर्मचारियों का बकाया वेतन और वेतन निर्धारण कर शीघ्र राहत प्रदान करें। इस दौरान भरतलाल मीना, विक्रम, सुरेश कुमार बैरवा, मुकेश, महेश, मस्तराम, बाबूलाल, सतीश दीपक, अभिषेक, राजकुमार मीना, शंकरलाल आदि मौजूद रहे।

