प्रशासन ने हटाया अतिक्रमण:विस्थापितों की भूमि पर अतिक्रमियों ने फसल और सब्जियां बोईं, प्रशासन ने हटाया अतिक्रमण

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  कॉपी लिंक

कलेक्टर के निर्देशों पर चरागाह की जमीनों पर हो रहे वर्षों पुराने अतिक्रमण को हटाने की कार्रवाई बुधवार को भी की गई। कुछ जगह अतिक्रमी उलझे भी। मगर समझाईश के बाद अतिक्रमण हटाने की कार्रवाई पूरी की गई। कार्रवाई के दौरान ड्रोन केजरिए नजर भी रखी गई।तहसीलदार विनीता स्वामी ने बताया कि बीसलपुर के विस्थापितों के लिए आरक्षित भूमि, आवासीय हॉस्टल की ओर जाने वाले रास्ते, दुर्गापुरा ढाणी के राजकीय प्राथमिक विद्यालय के खेल मैदान को अतिक्रमण से मुक्त कराया। गिरदावर रामदेव धाकड़, थानाधिकारी बद्री लाल धाकड़, आशीष गोयल, पवन यादव सहित पुलिस जाब्ता की मौजूदगी में 10 जेसीबी, ट्रैक्टर आदि से बोई हुई फसल को नष्ट किया गया। तहसीलदार ने बताया कि दूनी कस्बा क्षेत्र से मंगलवार को भी प्रशासन ने 500 बीघा चरागाह से अतिक्रमण हटाया था।आरक्षित जमीनों पर अतिक्रमी फसल व सब्जियां उगा रहे थेबीसलपुर बांध डूब क्षेत्र के विस्थापितों के लिए आरक्षित 200 बीघा जमीन पर प्रभावशाली लोगों ने सरसों, गेहूं, गन्ना, चना, सब्जी उत्पादन करते आ रहे थे। राजकीय उच्च प्राथमिक विद्यालय दुर्गापुरा ढाणी के लिए आरक्षित खेल मैदान की भूमि पर भी वर्षों से खेती की जा रही थी। खेल मैदान पर चारों तरफ बड़े-बड़े बबूलों की बाढ़ लगाई हुई थी। देवपुरा ढाणी रोड पर स्थित कब्रिस्तान व आसपास की चरागाह भूमि से भी अतिक्रमण हटाया गया।

