शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान:तीन दुकानों से तेल के दो और मैदा का एक नमूना लिया, 1845 किलो तेल सीज

टोंक15 मिनट पहले
जिले में चल रहे शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत कार्रवाई मंगलवार को भी शहर में ही की गई। टीम ने इस दौरान शहर की तीन दुकानों से तीन नमूने लिए। इसमें दो तेल व एक मेदा का नमूना शामिल है। कार्रवाई के दौरान दो दुकानों से टीम ने 1845 किलोग्राम तेल भी सीज किया गया। सीएमएचओ डॉ. अशोक कुमार यादव ने बताया कि लिए गए नमूने जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाला भेजे जाएंगे। उन्होंने बताया कि सरकार के निर्देश पर जिले में शुद्ध के लिए युद्ध अभियान के तहत मिलावटी खाद्य सामग्री बेचने वाले व बनाने वालों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई की जा रही है। अभियान के तहत मंगलवार को शहर के विभिन्न स्थानों पर कार्रवाई की गई। उन्होंने बताया कि नजरबाग रोड स्थित संघी ब्रदर्स दुकान से 93 टिन में भरा 1395 किलोग्राम तेल व अशोक ट्रेडिंग कम्पनी से 30 टिन में भरा 450 किलोग्राम सोयाबीन तेल नमूने के बाद सीज किया गया। इसी प्रकार लक्ष्मीनारायण, फूलचंद फर्म से मेदा का नमूना लिया गया। टीम में डीएसओ विनीता शर्मा, बाट एवं माप से प्रतीक सैनी, डेयरी से राजाराम आदि अधिकारी शामिल थे। उल्लेखनीय है कि मिलावट पाए जाने पर 10 लाख रुपए तक का जुर्माना व आजीवन जेल की सजा तक हो सकती है। टोंक|रबी सीजन को देखते हुए कृषि विभाग की टीम ने मंगलवार को मेहंदवास पहुंचकर खाद व बीज की दुकान से तीन नमूने लिए। सहायक निदेशक कृषि विस्तार दिनेश बैरवा ने बताया कि बस स्टैंड स्थित एक दुकान से डीएपी, सिंगल सुपर फास्फेट व सल्फर 90 प्रसेंट के नमूने लेकर जांच के लिए प्रयोगशाल भेजे गए है। उन्होंने बताया कि टीम की ओर से खाद, बीज व कीटनाशक की दुकानों की जांच की जा रही है। टीम में कृषि पर्यवेक्षक बाबूलाल बैरवा भी शामिल रहे।

