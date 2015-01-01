पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

अवैध बजरी खनन:बजरी परिवहन करते दो ट्रेक्टर-ट्रॉली जब्त, एक का चालक गिरफ्तार दूसरा फरार

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

सुप्रीम कोर्ट की रोक के बावजूद चल रहे बजरी खनन व परिवहन पर लगातार कार्यवाही के बावजूद इसपर अंकुश नही लग पा रहा हैं। पुरानी टोंक थाना पुलिस ने गश्त के दौरान दो ट्रेक्टर जब्त कर एक चालक को गिरफ्तार किया हैं। थानाधिकारी त्रिलोक सिंह ने बताया कि पुलिस गश्त दल ने अवैध बजरी परिवहन कर दो ट्रेक्टर ट्रॉली पकडी। इस दौरान एक चालक कामधेनू सर्किल के पास ट्रेक्टर-ट्रॉली पलटी कर फरार हो गया। वही एक अन्य चालक बहीर निवासी रामअवतार गुर्जर को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। उक्त लोगों पर मामला दर्ज कर अनुसंधान किया जा रहा हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें