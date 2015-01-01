पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना से जंग:मास्क नहीं तो प्रवेश नही अभियान के तहत जागरूकता रैली निकाल मास्क वितरित किए

टोंक6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना जागरुकता के तहत मास्क नही तो प्रवेश नही जनआंदोलन को लेकर नगर परिषद की और से रैली निकालकर मास्क का वितरण किया गया। नगर परिषद आयुक्त सचिन यादव ने बताया कि सोमवार अभियान के तहत घंटाघर से मेहन्दवास गेट,चुड़ीगरान, सब्जी मंडी, सुभाष बाज़ार आदि क्षेत्र में कोरोना की रोकथाम को लेकर रेली निकाल कर जागरूक किया गया और निशुल्क मास्क का वितरण किए गए। आयुक्त सचिन यादव ने बताया कोरोना से जागरूकता के लिए चलाएं जा रहे जन आंदोलन के तहत कोरोना से जागरूकता के लिए प्रतिदिन कार्यक्रम का आयोजन किया जा रहा है। अभियान में सोमवार को शहर के विभिन्न वार्डो में 1,150 मास्को का वितरण किया जा चुका है। अब तक नगर परिषद टोंक ने अलग अलग टीमे बनाकर 54,105 मास्क वितरित किए गए है। सरकार के निर्देशानुसार मास्क पहनाओं एप पर अपलोड किए जा रहे है। रेली में आयुक्त सचिन यादव , अधिशासी अभियंता किशन लाल मीणा , सलीम स्टोर कीपर आम नागरिक और टीम के सभी सदस्य साथ रहे।रैली निकालकर मास्क पहनने के लिए किया प्रेरितउनियारा| नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में कोरोना सक्रमंण को मध्यनजर रखते हुए पालिका क्षेत्र में चलाये जा रहे जन आन्दोलन शिविर को मध्यनजर रखते हुए मास्क वितरण, घर-घर स्टीकर लगाये ।पालिका अधिशाषी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा घर- सरकारी कार्यालय में 950 मास्क वितरण करवाये। पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड, सार्वजनिक स्थल, भीड-भाड वाले स्थलो पर मास्क का उपयोग नही करने वालो नागरिको को मास्क की अनिवार्यता के बारे समझाईश की गई एवं पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कोरोना जनजागृति को मध्यनजर रखते हुए स्टीकर लगाने एवं आम नागरिको को 1352 स्टीकर वितरित किये गये है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें