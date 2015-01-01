पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वैक्सीन की तैयारी:चार चरणों में लगाया जाएगा वैक्सीन का टीका; प्रथम चरण में फ्रंटलाइन में काम करने वाले 5000 कर्मचारी चिह्नित, सूची तैयार

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

वैक्सीन की तैयारियों को लेकर बुधवार को प्रमुख शासन सचिव सिद्धार्थ महाजन ने वीसी के माध्यम से तैयारियों की जानकारी ली। इसमें कलेक्टर से लेकर जिले के सभी एसडीएम, सीएमएचओ,ब्लॉक सीएमएचओ व अन्य चिकित्साधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

इसमें प्रमुख शासन सचिव ने फ्रंटलाइन में कार्य करने वाले कर्मचारियों की बनाई गई सूचियों का वेरिफिकेशन करने, काेल्डस्टोरोज की तैयारियों का अपडेट लिया। उल्लेखनीय है कि जिले में जल्द कोरोना वैक्सीन मिलने की उम्मीद जगी है। इसको लेकर जिला टाॅस्क फोर्स की ओर से सूचियां तैयार कर ली गई है। विभागीय अधिकारियों के मुताबिक प्रथम चरण में चिकित्सा विभाग के कर्मचारियों, निजी अस्पताल के चिकित्साकर्मियों, आंगनबाडी कार्यकता, आशा आदि को चिन्हित किया गया है। इसके साथ ही जिले के 60 सीएचसी, पीएचसी स्तरों पर कोल्ड स्टाेरेज तैयार किए गए है। वीसी के माध्यम से चिकित्सा विभाग व प्रशासन की ओर से की जा रही तैयारियों को अपडेट किया गया है। जिससे वैक्सीन को सुरक्षित रखने व वितरण में आसानी रहे।

डिप्टी सीएमएचओ डॉ. महबूब खान ने बताया कि टीकाकरण चार चरणों में होगा। इसमें प्रथम चरण में फ्रंटलाइन के रूप में कार्य करने वाला सरकारी व निजी अस्पतालों का स्टाफ होगा। इसमें डॉक्टर से लेकर चिकित्साकर्मी, पैरामेडिकल स्टाफ, एएनएम, आशा सहयोगिनी, सफाईकर्मी आदि शामिल है। इसके बाद अलग अलग चरणों में सरकारी कर्मचारी समेत 60 वर्ष से अधिक के आयु वाले हाई रिस्क वाले बुजुर्गो को भी वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी। जिले में करीब 1200 आंगनबाडी कार्यकर्ता, 1200 ही आशा सहयोगिनियाें समेत एक हजार के करीब मेडिकल स्टाफ है। इसके अलावा निजी अस्पतालों में भी बडी संख्या में नर्सिंग स्टाफ कार्यरत है।

टीकाकरण के लिए चिकित्सकों व स्वास्थ्यकर्मियों को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। विभाग के मुताबिक प्रत्येक बूथ पर करीब 7 कर्मचारी नियुक्त किए जाने है। प्रशिक्षित कार्मिक टीकाकरण का कार्य करेंगे। वहीं डाटा भी संधारित किया जाएगा। डाटा संधारित करने के लिए कम्पयूटर ऑपरेटरों को भी अलग से प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है। डीप फ्रीजर में किसी तरह से वैक्सीन खराबी पर वैक्सीन सप्लाई सिस्टम बाधित नहीं हो इसके लिए भी टैक्नीशियन नियुक्त किए जाएंगे।

एक कर्मचारी अधिकतम 100 लोगों को ही लगा सकेगा टीका
विभाग के अनुसार एक कर्मचारी एक दिन में महज 100 लोगों काे ही वैक्सीन लगा सकेगा। इसके तहत जिले में 200 कार्मिकों की डयूटी लगाई गई है। ऐसे में एक दिन में करीब 20 हजार लोगों को वैक्सीन लगाई जा सकेगी।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें