कोरोना जागरूकता अभियान:वाहन रैली को हरी झंडी दिखाकर किया रवाना

टोंक14 मिनट पहले
  • जिला प्रभारी व एसडीएम ने जागरूकता अभियान का किया निरीक्षण, मास्क बांटे

देवली नो मास्क नो एंट्री अभियान के जिला प्रभारी एवं परियोजना निदेशक रूडसिको जयपुर मनोज सोनी ने नगर पालिका द्वारा चलाए जा रहे जन जागरूकता अभियान का निरीक्षण किया। नगर पालिका से कोरोना के प्रति लोगों को मास्क पहनने को लेकर जागरूक करने के लिहाज से वाहन रैली निकाली।इस रैली का शुभारंभ परियोजना निदेशक रूडसिको जयपुर एवं जिला प्रभारी मनोज सोनी, उपखण्ड अधिकारी भारत भूषण गोयल ने हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया। इस दौरान अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार मीणा भी थे। यह रैली नगरपालिका कार्यालय से छतरी चौराहा होते हुए गणेश रोड, अम्बेडकर सर्किल, ममता सर्किल, चर्च रोड, महाराणा प्रताप चौराहा, एजेन्सी एरिया, गुर्जर मोहल्ला, गौरव पथ, जहाजपुर चौराहा होते हुए पटवा बाजार छतरी चौराहा होते हुए नगरपालिका परिसर में सम्पन्न हुई।जिला प्रभारी एवं परियोजना निदेशक सोनी ने किया निरीक्षण: जिला प्रभारी सोनी ने रैली से पूर्व पत्रकारों को बताया कि राज्य सरकार की कोरोना जागरूकता जन आन्दोलन क्रियान्वयन में सार्वजनिक स्थानों के लिए “नो मास्क- नो एन्ट्री” निर्देश को जन आन्दोलन के रूप में हर आम ओर खास द्वारा व्यवहार में अपनाए जाने के लिए हर व्यक्ति का घर से बाहर निकलने से पहले ही मास्क पहनकर निकलने की व्यक्तिगत आदत में शुमार करने, सामाजिक दूरी बनाने एवं बार-बार हाथ धोने की जानकारी देने के लिए नगरपालिका देवली द्वारा जन आन्दोलन अभियान चलाया जा रहा है किसी का इन्हीं कार्यों का उन्होंने निरीक्षण किया है उन्होंने दावा किया है कि देवली की नगर पालिका करुणा जागरूकता में बेहतर काम कर रही है। उन्होंने अधिशासी अधिकारी मीणा की भी सराहना की। इसके बाद सोनी ने बस स्टेण्ड, देवली में मास्क वितरण किए तथा राजस्थान राज्य पथ परिवहन निगम की बसों पर नो मास्क नो एंट्री के स्टीकर चस्पा किए। इन्दिरा रसोई का भी निरीक्षण किया गया। निरीक्षण के दौरान सोने के अलावा अधिशासी अधिकारी सुरेश कुमार मीणा, कनिष्ठ अभियंता राहुल शर्मा, संजय कुमार सैन एवं नगरपालिका कार्मिक उपस्थित थे।

