पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

ग्रामीणों व व्यापारियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन:लावा हाट बाजार की बदलेगी जगह, ग्रामीणों व व्यापारियों ने सौंपा ज्ञापन

टोंकएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

मालपुरा लावा गांव में हर बुधवार को लगने वाले हाट बाजार की जगह बदलने के लिए पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों को संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल के सदस्यों व ग्रामवासियों ने ज्ञापन दिया है। अभी हाट बाजार भैरूपुरा के रास्ते मे लगता है जहां सैकड़ों लोग जमा होने से रास्ते बाधित हो जाते है। संयुक्त व्यापार मंडल के अध्यक्ष व ग्राम पंचायत सरपंच कमल कुमार जैन के नेतृत्व में संयुक्त व्यापार मण्डल के मंत्री महेन्द्र कुमार जैन, चंपालाल जैन, जगदीश वर्मा, ताराचंद जैन, दीपचन्द लक्षकार, सूरज साहू, सुधीर कुमार अजमेरा, केदार चौधरी, रामजीलाल गुर्जर, सूरज साहू, उत्तमचन्द जैन, अंबालाल फगोडिय़ा, लाला ताखर, जसवंत कंसल सहित ग्रामीणों की ओर से अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक मालपुरा गोवर्धन लाल सोकरिया, उपखण्ड अधिकारी डॉ. राकेश कुमार मीणा, नायब तहसीलदार हंसराज तोगड़ा को हस्ताक्षरशुदा ज्ञापन सौंपकर लावा गांव में प्रत्येक सप्ताह के बुधवार को लगने वाले हाट बाजार को वर्तमान वाले स्थान से अन्यत्र लगाने की मांग की गई। ज्ञापन में बताया कि वर्तमान स्थान पर जगह कम है तथा कोरोना बिमारी के चलते कोविड-19 के नियमों की अवहेलना होगी तथा हाट बाजार में बाहर के व्यापारियों के आने से कोरोना संक्रमण फैलने की स्थिति पैदा हो सकती है। ज्ञापन में बताया कि हाट बाजार लगने वाला स्थान आम रास्ता है जहां से ग्राम पंचायत की चारों ढाणियों की ओर जाने का रास्ता अवरुद्ध हो जाता है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपाकिस्तान की ​​​​​​​संसद में इमरान के मंत्री बोले- पुलवामा की कामयाबी हमारी कौम की कामयाबी है - विदेश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें