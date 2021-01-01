पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

ग्रामीणों का धरना:दूनी तहसीलदार के समर्थन में ग्रामीणों का धरना

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
दूनी तहसील परिसर में से न्यायालय भवन के लिए रास्ता निकालने और तहसीलदार की और से दीवार बनवाने के बाद उपजे विवाद में सोमवार को वकील और राजस्वकर्मी धरने पर बैठ गए। शाम को जिला प्रशासन ने तहसीलदार को एपीओ कर प्रवेश द्वार बनवाई गई दीवार को ध्वस्त कर दिया। तहसीलदार को पुलिस सुरक्षा में उनके आवास पर छोड़ा गया। दरअसल तहसील कार्यालय के लिए आवंटित परिसर में से ही तहसील के पीछे स्थित न्यायालय के द्वार को बंद कर दिए जाने के मामले को लेकर सोमवार को दूनी, टोंक और देवली के वकील लामबंद होकर तहसील कार्यालय के बाहर वकील धरने पर बैठ गए। इसके बाद वहीं दूसरी तरफ तहसीलदार की ओर से बंद किए गए गेट के सामने तहसीलदार विनीता स्वामी अपने कर्मचारियों के साथ धरने पर बैठ गई। तहसीलदार को धरने से हटाने के लिए मौके पर पहुंचे एडीएम सुखराम खोखर, एसडीएम भरतभूषण और एडिशनल एसपी सुभाष कुमार मिश्रा ने तहसीलदार को समझाने की कोशिश की। लेकिन अपनी जिद पर अड़ी रही तहसीलदार देर शाम को अधिकारियों ने कानूनी जानकारी दिए जाने के बावजूद भी तहसीलदार अपनी जिद पर अड़ते हुए बंद किए गए गेट के सामने धरने पर बैठ रही। बाद में एडीएम और एसडीएम ने उच्चाधिकारियों को मामले की शिकायत की गई। इसके बाद शाम को कलेक्टर ने आदेश कर तहसीलदार को एपीओ कर दिया गया।यह था मामला: तहसील कार्यालय के पीछे न्यायालय भवन का निर्माण अंतिम चरण हैं। लेकिन न्यायालय का मुख्य द्वार तहसील परिसर में से होकर निकलने पर तहसीलदार इसपर दीवार खड़ी कर रास्ता बंद करवा दिया था। इसके बाद आक्रोशित वकीलों ने मामले की शिकायत बार काउंसिल से की। सोमवार को टोंक, देवली व दूनी से कई वकील तहसील कार्यालय पहुंचकर तहसीलदार पर हठधर्मिता का आरोप लगाते हुए कार्यप्रणाली का विरोध जताया। वकीलों के बढ़ते विरोध के चलते एडिशनल एसपी मालपुरा, देवली एसडीएम और दूनी, घाड थाने से पुलिस जाब्ता मौके पर पहुंच गया। तहसीलदार को समझाने पहुंचे अधिकारियों तहसीलदार ने यहां तक धमकी दे दी कि जान चल जाएगी लेकिन वह धरने से नहीं उठेगी और ना ही न्यायालय का द्वार तहसील परिसर में होकर जाने देंगी।

तहसीलदार के समर्थन में उतरे ग्रामीण न्यायालय के प्रवेश द्वार को तहसीलदार द्वारा बंद किए जाने का ग्रामीणों ने समर्थन कर तहसील कार्यालय के एक गेट पर तहसीलदार के समर्थन में नारेबाजी करते हुए बैठे रहे पुलिस ने उन्हें भी खदेड़ने का प्रयास किया लेकिन ग्रामीण तहसीलदार के समर्थन में बैठे रहे। ग्रामीणों को तहसीलदार के एपीओ होने की जानकारी मिली तो ग्रामीणों में आक्रोश व्याप्त हो गया। सरपंच संघ अध्यक्ष चौथमल मीणा, सरपंच रामअवतार बलाई, रंगलाल सांवरिया, सीताराम भील, धर्मराज मीणा, सीआर प्रेमलाल गुर्जर सहित कैलाश माली, लक्ष्मण सिंह, सत्यनारायण नींबूडा, रामअवतार रैगर, किशन गोपाल जाट, गोपाललाल माली सहित सैकड़ों ग्रामीण मौजूद रहे। इधर सरपंच, पटवार मंडल संघ ने तहसीलदार को एपीओ किए जाने पर विरोध दर्ज करवाया।

