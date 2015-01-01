पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:भैरूजी मंदिर में तोड़फोड व आगजनी, लोगों में रोष

टोंक30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अस्तल रोड चांदमारी रेंज स्थित मंदिर की घटना, मूर्ति को किया क्षतिग्रस्त

पुरानी टोंक थानांतर्गत अस्तल रोड चांदमारी रेंज स्थित भैरुजी मंदिर में शुक्रवार को तोड़फोड़ व सामान में आग लगाए जाने की सूचना मिलते ही मंदिर के आस-पास लोग एकत्रित हो गए। लोगों ने रोष व्यक्त करते हुए घटना को अंजाम देने वालों पर कार्यवाही की मांग की हैं। इससे पूर्व पुलिस ने मौके पर पहुंचकर लोगों से घटना की जानकारी ली।मामलें की गंभीरता को देखते हुए डीएसपी चंद्रसिंह रावत ने भी मंदिर पहुंचकर मौका मुआयना करते जल्द ही घटना को अंजाम देने वालो पर कार्यवाही किए जाने की बात कही। थानाधिकारी त्रिलोकसिंह ने बताया कि अस्तल चांदमारी के पास कोली समाज के भैरुजी के मंदिर में तोडफोड व मंदिर की प्रतिमा का क्षतिग्रस्त किए की सुबह सूचना मिली थी। जिसपर मौके पर पहुंचकर स्थिती देखी गई। मामलें की जानकारी मिलने पर पुलिस उपाधीक्षक चंद्रसिंह रावत भी माैके पर पहुंचे और मौका स्थिती देखी। इधर मंदिर पर सेवा पूजा करने वाले नंदलाल महावर ने पुलिस को रिपोर्ट दी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि अस्तल रोड़ चांदमारी के पास कोली समाज के भैरुजी का मंदिर हैं। जहां पर गुरुवार की रात अज्ञात लोगों ने मूर्ति को क्षतिग्रस्त कर मंदिर में तोड़फोड करने के साथ ही वहां रखे कपडे आदि सामान का आग लगा दी।जब सुबह मंदिर पहुंचा तो स्थिती देखकर समाज के लोगों को सूचना दी। उन्होने बताया कि मंदिर के आस-पास पहाड़ी क्षेत्र में अवैध खनन किया जाता हैं और ब्लास्टिंग के दौरान पत्थर उझलकर मंदिर पर गिरते हैं। जिससे वहां मौजूद श्रद्धालुओं को चोट लगने का संभावना बनी रहती हैं।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें