किसान खुश:टोरडी बांध की तीनों नहरों में पानी छोड़ा, आखिरी छोर तक सिंचाई के लिए पानी पहुंचाने की चुनौती

टोंक2 घंटे पहले
  • बांध के कमांड एरिया के 65 गांवों की 9960 हेक्टेयर भूमि पर हो सकेगी सिंचाई
  • पूजा अर्चना के बाद किसानों, जनप्रतिनिधियों की मौजूदगी में खोले फाटक

मालपुरा टोरडी सागर बांध की फाटकें मंगलवार दोपहर बाद पूजा अर्चना के साथ खोली गई। नहरों की फाटकें खोलते ही बांध की तीनों नहरों नार्थ, साउथ व मिडिल में सिंचाई के लिएनीर छलका। जल वितरण समिति की बैठक में 17 नवंबर को नहरें खोलने के निर्णय के अनुसार जल संसाधन अधिकारियों ने किसानों व जनप्रतनिधियों की मौजूदगी में बांध की फाटकें खोल कर किसानों का मुंह मीठा कराया।इस अवसर पर तहसीलदार गंभीर सिंह, एईएन जल संसाधन श्रवण कुमार व जेईएन कोमल कुमावत तथा जेईएन जयदेव सहित अन्य मौजूद थे। टोरडी सागर बांध में 21 फुट पानी मौजूदटोरडी सागर बांध में 21 फुट पानी मौजूद है, मौजूद पानी से बांध के कमांड एरिया के 65 गांव व 9960 हेक्टेयर भूमि की सिंचाई करने का जिम्मा मुख्य रूप से जल संसाधन विभाग मालपुरा के अधिकारियों का है। हांलाकि जिला प्रशासन के निर्देशानुसार मालपुरा उपखंड प्रशासन व पुलिस सहित जल संसाधन अधिकारी टेल तक पानी पहुंचा कर आखरी छोर तक खेतों की सिंचाई के लिए मुस्तैद है।

समस्या यह है कि कई जगह नहरें क्षतिग्रस्त सफाई नहीं होने के कारण झाड़ बबूलों की भरमार होने व कई जगह नहरें टूटी होने की शिकायत किसानों द्वारा अधिकारियों को की गई है। किसानों ने सबसे पहले नहरों की मरम्मत व सफाई कराने की गई थी। लेकिन समस्या जस की तस है। हांलाकि जल संसाधन जेईएन कोमल कुमावत का कहना है कि तीनों नहरों की मरम्मत व सफाई का कार्य करा दिया गया है ।टोरडी बांध की हैंतीन नहरेंइनमें सबसे लंबी नहर साउथ केनाल की लंबाई 892 चैन है। नॉर्थ केनाल की लंबाई 815 चैन तथा मिडिल कैनाल की नंबाई 565 चैन है। सर्वाधिक सिंचाई की डिमांड मिडिल केनाल क्षेत्र में है। तीनों नहरों में पानी एक साथ छोड़ा गया। उधर मुख्य तीनों नहरों की कई माइनरों व धोरों में होकर पानी खेतोंतक पहूंचेगा।

