ऑल इंडिया मुशायरा:सब मिलकर आवाज़ उठाएं, तो कुछ चांद पे रोब पड़े, मैं तन्हा जुगनू हूं, मेरे चिल्लाने से क्या होगा...

टोंक28 मिनट पहले
  कॉपी लिंक
  • देश के नामवर शायरों के साथ स्थानीय शायरों ने भी कलाम पेश कर पाई दाद

रियासत काल के स्थापना दिवस के अवसर पर मौलाना अबुल कलाम आजाद अरबी फारसी शोध संस्थान में अंजुमन सोसायटी खानदाने अमीरिया की ओर से ऑल इंडिया मुशायरे का आयोजन किया गया।टोंक महोत्सव के तहत आयोजित इस मुशायरे में इक़बाल अशअर ने उर्दू के महत्व एवं खूबियों को प्रतिपादित करते हुए अपनी मशहूर नज़्म उर्दू है मेरा नाम में खुसूरो की पहली.. सुनकर जमकर दाद पाई। वहीं उन्होंने अपनी ग़ज़ल, इसी बहाने मेरे आसपास रहने लगे, मैं चहाता हूं कि तू भी उदास रहने लगे। अज़ीम लोग थे टूटे तो एक वकार के साथ, किसी से कुछ ना कहा बस उदास रहने लगे, तुझे हमारा तबस्सुम उदास करता था, तेरी खुशी के लिए हम उदास रहने लगे..पेश की। डा. नदीम देवबंदी ने अपना कलाम पेश करते हुए जहां वर्तमान हालात पर जमकर कटाक्ष किए, वहीं उन्होंने अपने कलाम के जरिए नसीहत देते हुए कहा, मुश्किल कोई आन पड़ी तो घबराने से क्या होगा, जीने की तरकीब निकालो, मर जाने से क्या होगा, सब मिलकर आवाज़ उठाएं, तो कुछ चांद पे रोब पड़े, मैं तन्हा जुगनू हूं, मेरे चिल्लाने से क्या होगा..पेश कर वाह कहने को मजबूर किया। मंच का संचालन कर रहे डा. जिया टोंकी ने ज़माने के तेवर निगाहों में रखकर, तेरी जुल्फ के पेचों खम देखते हैं..पेश कर अपने कलाम के जरिए खूब दाद पाई। कवी प्रदीप पंवार ने क्या औढता था, क्या बिछाता था, फिर भी ज़िंदगी की धूप में गुनगुनाता था, वे बहुत खुश थे उस ग़रीब का चालान काट कर, उन्हें क्या मालूम वह कैसे दो वक्त की रोटी कमाता था..सुनकर वर्तमान हालात पर अपने ही अंदाज में कटाक्ष कर दाद बटोरी। बाहर से आई शायरा शमीम अख्तर ने मुझे सलीका नहीं है कोई मुहब्बत का, इसलिए तो तुम्हारे शहर में आई हूं।मुशायरे में डा. शोएब सैफी ने दर्द दे, आराम दे या कै़द दे या परवाज़ दे, जो भी देना हो तुझे वो इंतिहाई दे मुझे, पांव के कांटे निकल आए बा आसानी शोएब, वक्त के हाथों से इतनी आशनाई दे मुझे..पेश कर जमकर दाद पाई। कारी इज्जत अली ने क्या करूं कि किससे कहूं कोई बताएं इज्जत, वो तो आते ही नहीं रात ढली जाती है, डा. अंजुम सैफी ने अंजुम बदलके देखों निगाहों के ज़ाविए, ऊंची उड़ान वाले कटे पर के हो गए, डा. नदीम सैफी ने जुल्म ढाने का अगर आप हुनर रखते हैं, हम भी ग़म सहने को पत्थर का जिगर रखते हैं।इस मौकें पर शायर इमदाद अली शमीम, नवाब सैफी, शायर पयामी आदि ने भी अपना कलाम पेशकर दाद पाई। इस मौके पर निदेशक सा. सौलत अली खान, सईदुर्रहमान खान युनूस खान, जुनेद असलम, राशिद टोंकी, अनवर अली बबली, मिर्जा नसीम बैग, सरवत अली खां, इक़बाल हसन जुगनू, सा. यासीन अली खान, तारिक खान, अफजल हुसैन बीआई आदि मौजूद रहे।

