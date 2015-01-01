पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

मासूमों की परिवरिश का उठाया बीड़ा:माता- पिता का निधन हुआ तो दो मासूमों की परिवरिश का उठाया बीड़ा

टोंक6 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 10 दिन में ही 67 हजार की राशि एकत्र कर एफडी कराई

ताखोली पंचायत के वजीरपुरा खुर्द गांव में गत दिनों हुई दम्पती की आकस्मिक मौत के बाद अनाथ हुए दो मासूमों की समुचित परिवरिश करने का ग्रामीणों ने बीड़ा उठाया है। इतना ही नहीं गांव के युवाओं ने महज 10 दिन में ही 67 हजार रुपए से अधिक की राशि एकत्र कर बच्चों के नाम एफडी तक करा दी। ताकि दोनों मासूमों का भविष्य संवर सके। उल्लेखनीय है कि वजीरपुरा खुर्द निवासी कैलाश मीना की गत दिनों मृत्यु हो गई थी। इसी बीच गत 15 दिन पहले मां मोहर देवी की भी असामायिक मृत्यु हो जाने पर 10 वर्षीय शुभम व 7 वर्षीय तमन्ना बेसहारा हो गए। छोटी उम्र में ही माता व पिता की मौत होने से ग्रामीणों से रहा नहीं गया। गांव के ओमप्रकाश मीणा, भंवरलाल लुहार, रतनलाल लुहार, कन्हैयालाल मीना, शंकरलाल मीना, धर्मराज मीणा, पप्पूलाल मीना, परशुराम मीना, रमेश मीणा, गिरिराज प्रजापत, देशराज मीणा, धनराज मीना व ब्रह्मा नन्द मीना आदि ने बालकों की परिवरिश को लेकर चंदा एकत्र करने का निर्णय किया। उन्होंने असहाय बच्चों की मदद के लिए मिशन एक कदम इंसानियत की ओर चलाकर महज 10 दिन में ही 67 हजार 134 रुपए एकत्र कर लिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंट्रेनिंग के दौरान सिर में चोट लगी, 6 महीने कोमा में रहे, होश आया तो पता चला कि वो बोर्ड आउट हो गए हैं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें