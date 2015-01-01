पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नई सोच:नटवाड़ा में सब्जियों की खेती कर आत्मनिर्भर बन रही हैं महिलाएं

टोंक16 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • तकनीक ऐसी कि खरपतवार उगती ही नहीं, 45 दिन में फल देने वाली फसल एक सीजन में 10 बार दे रही ‘धन’

राजीविका विकास मिशन स्वयं सहायता समूह से जुड़ी नटवाड़ा की महिला किसान सेंटर माइक्रो फाइनेंस व एलडीएफ से मिलकर खेती की वैज्ञानिक तकनीक अपना कर आत्मनिर्भर होने के लिए पुरूषों के कंधे से कंधा मिलाकर कार्य कर रही है। ऑफ सीजन सब्जियों की खेती कर स्वयं को आत्मनिर्भर बनाकर अपनी पहचान बनाने में जुटी हैं। महिला कृषक पराम्परागत कृषि के बदले वैज्ञानिक तकनीक से टमाटर, खीरा, लौकी, टीण्डा, तुरई जैसी सब्जियां उगा रही हैं। ये सब्जियां स्वादिष्ट एवं पोष्टिक होती है। इनमें लागत भी कम आती है। जिससे उत्पादन प्राप्त कर रही हैं।

