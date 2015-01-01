पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

नसबंदी शिविर:नसबंदी के लिए महिलाओं को दस घंटे करना पड़ा इंतजार

टोंक30 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 42 महिलाओं ने नसबंदी के लिए सुबह 9 बजे रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया, शाम 5:30 बजे ऑपरेशन

झिलाय परिवार कल्याण नियोजन कार्यक्रम के लिए केंद्र व राज्य सरकार प्रचार प्रसार के लिए जहां करोडों रूपये खर्च कर रही है।वहीं मुख्य चिकित्सा व स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी अशोक यादव की लापरवाही के चलते नसबंदी करवाने आई 42 महिलाओं को आपरेशन टीम का कई घंटों इंतजार करना पडा। जिससे महिलाओं ने चिकित्सा विभाग के प्रति नाराजगी जाहिर की है। शुक्रवार को गांव झिलाय में सामुदायिक चिकित्सालय में परिवार कल्याण कार्यक्रम के तहत नसबंदी शिविर का आयोजन किया गया। शिविर में 42 महिलाओं ने नसबंदी के लिए सुबह 9 बजे अस्पताल पंहुचकर रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया। नसबंदी के लिए भूखी प्यासी महिलाएं आपरेशन टीम का इंतजार करती रही लेकिन टीम नहीं आने से महिलाओं में आक्रोश उत्पन्न हो गया।नसबंदी करवाने आई महिलाएं बार-बार अस्पताल के चिकित्सकों व कर्मचारियों से टीम के आने बारे में पूछती रही।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें2 मैच की टेस्ट सीरीज के लिए इंग्लिश टीम का ऐलान, स्टोक्स और आर्चर को आराम दिया गया - स्पोर्ट्स - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें