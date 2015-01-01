पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पंचायतीराज चुनाव:प्रथम चरण में महिलाओं ने दिखाया कम रुझान

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
  • सरपंच चुनाव में 236 सीटों में से 126 पर महिलाएं मार चुकी है बाजी, जनवरी में हुए थे चुनाव

(एम.असलम) पंचायत राज चुनाव के प्रथम चरण में गत वर्ष की तुलना में जहां मतदान प्रतिशत कम रहा। वहीं महिलाओं ने भी पुरुषों की अपेक्षा अधिक रुझान नहीं दिखाया। हालांकि कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर महिलाओं का प्रतिशत ज्यादा भी रहा। लेकिन उनकी संख्या अधिक नहीं है। जबकि जिले में इस बार पुरुषों की अपेक्षा सरपंच महिलाओं की संख्या अधिक रही है।

जिले की 236 ग्राम पंचायतों में 126 महिलाएं सरपंच बनने में सफल रही थी। वहीं पूर्व में प्रधान की संख्या देखे तो 2015 में छह पंचायत समितियों में से 5 में महिलाएं प्रधान बनी थी। वहीं इस बार जिला परिषद, टोंक पंचायत समिति प्रधान का पद सामान्य महिलाओं के लिए आरक्षित है, यहां से अधिकांश महिलाएं ही प्रत्याशी भी है। वहीं पीपलू में भी एससी महिला के लिए सीट आरक्षित है। उसके बावजूद भी पंचायती राज चुनाव में पंचायत समितियों एवं जिला परिषद में महिलाओं ने रुझान कम ही दिखाया है।

प्रथम चरण में ये रहा महिला पुरुष मतदान प्रतिशत
क्षेत्र महिला पुरुष कुल
टोंक 57.02 61.75 59.48
पीपलू 53.08 57.44 55.36
निवाई 52.61 55.61 54.18

महिला मतदान की स्थिति
जिला परिषद की 11 वार्डों में किसी भी वार्ड में महिलाओं का प्रतिशत पुरुषों से अधिक नहीं रहा। 11 वार्डों में महिलाओं का प्रतिशत 53.96 एवं पुरुषों का मतदान प्रतिशत 57.79 प्रतिशत रहा। उल्लेखनीय है कि टोंक पंचायत समिति में 59.48, पीपलू में 55.35 एवं निवाई में 54.45 प्रतिशत मतदान हुआ।

23 मतदान केंद्रों पर महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत अधिक
प्रथम चरण के 23 नवंबर को हुए चुनाव में टोंक पंचायत समिति के 23 मतदान केंद्रों पर महिलाओं का मतदान प्रतिशत पुरुषों की तुलना में अधिक रहा है। टोंक पंचायत समिति में 119 मतदान केंद्र थे। निवाई में 167 मतदान केंद्रों में से 64 मतदान केंद्रों पर महिलाओं का प्रतिशत पुरुषों की अपेक्षा अधिक रहा। इसी प्रकार पीपलू पंचायत समिति 124 मतदान केंद्रों में में से 33 मतदान केंद्रों पर पुरुषों की अपेक्षा महिलाओं का प्रतिशत अधिक रहा। जिले में पंचायत समिति एवं जिला परिषद के लिए हो रहे चुनाव के तीन चरण अभी बाकी है।

पहले चरण में टोंक के 19 , निवाई के 21 एवं पीपलू के 19 वार्डों में चुनाव संपन्न हुए हैं। वहीं जिला परिषद के 11 वार्डों में चुनाव हुए हैं। जिसमें अभी वार्ड 16 व 25 में कुछ मतदान केंद्रों पर मतदान होना शेष हैं। जो दूसरे व तीसरे चरण में पूरा हाे सकेगा। जबकि दूसरे चरण में 27 नवंबर मालपुरा व टोडारायसिंह में चुनाव होना है। तीसरे चरण में 1 दिसंबर को उनियारा पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र व चौथे चरण में 5 दिसंबर को देवली पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र में चुनाव होंगे। सभी चरणों की मतगणना 8 दिसंबर को होगी।

