पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बसें ठसाठस:दिवाली पर श्रमिकों के गांव वापसी से यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़ी, बसें ठसाठस

टोंक32 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुसाफिरों से मनमाना किराया वसूल रहे निजी वाहन संचालक

मलारना डूंगर गुर्जरों के ट्रैक पर बैठने से रेल सेवाएं प्रभावित हो रही है। कई ट्रेनों का मार्ग बदल दिया गया है तो कई रद्द कर दी गई है। इस कारण बसों में भीड़ बढ़ गई है। इसके अलावा दीपावली पर कामकाजी लोगों के अपने गांव वापस आने से भी बसों में यात्रियों की भीड़ एकाएक बढ़ गई है।हालात यह है कि सवाई माधोपुर से गंगापुर जाने वाली निजी बसों में सीट मिलना दूभर हो गया है। लोगों को बस के अंदर खड़े रहने के लिए भी जगह नहीं मिलती। ऐसे में यात्रियों बस की छत पर बैठकर सफर तय करना पड़ रहा है। बसों में खड़े रहने को भी जगह न होने से महिला यात्रियों को ज्यादा परेशानी हो रही। वहीं निजी बस संचालक भी मुसाफिरों की मजबूरी का फायदा उठा रहे हैं। कम दूरी के सफर करने वाले मुसाफिरों को खड़ा रहने के लिए मजबूर करते हैं। इसके अलावा उपखंड मुख्यालय पर कई निजी बसें निर्धारित बस स्टैंड से एक किलोमीटर पहले गंगापुर मोड़ पर ही छोड़ कर जा रही है, जबकि यात्रियों से किराया पूरा वसूल किया जा रहा है। ऐसे में बस संचालकों की मनमानी के आगे मुसाफिर मजबूर है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंडॉ. हर्षवर्धन ने 7 राज्यों से कहा- मौतों को कम करने पर फोकस करें; WHO प्रमुख से मोदी ने बात की - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें