गोपाष्टमी पर्व:जिलेभर में गायों की पूजा, मनाया गोपाष्टमी पर्व

टोंक4 घंटे पहले
गोपाष्ठमी का रविवार को जिलेभर में सोशल डिस्टेंस की पालना के साथ जगह-जगह गौ-पूजा कर श्रद्धापूर्वक मनाया गया। इस दौरान महिला-पुरुषों ने गाै-पूजन कर गोमाता का आशीर्वाद लिया।जिला मुख्यालय पर श्री गांधी गौशाला समिति की ओर से गांधी गौशाला में गोपाष्टमी उत्सव पर पं. शिवशंकर शास्त्री के सानिध्य में गांधी गौशाला समिति के सभी सदस्यों बालकृष्ण गर्ग, राजू खंडेलवाल, राम बाटा, सुनील जैन, सोनू जैन, आलोक बढ़ाया, सुनील खंडेलवाल, दिनेश चौरसिया प्रकाश सोनी व रामकिशन काहाल्या ने पत्नी सहित गौ-पूजन किया। इस दौरान गायों को पूजन के बाद लापसी खिलाई और गोमाता की परिक्रमा की।इसी प्रकार शहर की कंकाली माता मंदिर के पास संचालित गांधी गौशाला, बनास नदी किनारे स्थित वैष्णोंदेवी मंदिर स्थित गौशाला, पुरानी टोंक में नसियां के बालाजी स्थित गौशाला सहित कई जगहों पर महिलाओं व गो-सेवकों का गौ-पूजन कर गायों को गुड़ व चने खिलाए। गौशालाओं के अलावा शहर के सवाईमाधोपुर चौराहा, बडाकुआं, घंटाघर सहित अन्य जगहों पर कई लोगों ने भी गायों को चारा डालकर व पूजा कर पुण्य कमाया व गोपाष्टमी पर्व मनाया। वही महिलाओं ने गोपाष्ठमी की कहानी सुनकर गौशाला में पहुंचकर दान पुण्य किए।श्रद्धालुओं ने गायों की श्रद्धा पूर्वक की पूजानिवाई | गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर रविवार को दामोदर गौशाला, आशाराम गौशाला व इन्दिरा विस्तार कॉलोनी में स्थित गौशाला में श्रद्धालुओं ने गाय की पूजा अर्चना कर हरा चारा व गुड खिलाया। गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर दामोदर गौशाला में गौ पूजन व हरिनाम संकीर्तन का आयोजन किया गया। रविवार की सुबह महिलाएं हाथों में थाल सजाए दामोदर गौशाला पहुंची और विधि विधान से मांगलिक गीत गाते हुए गाय की पूजा कर परिक्रमा लगाई। रविवार की दोपहर को गौशाला परिसर में श्रीकृष्ण सत्संग प्रचार समिति के द्वारा ब्रह्मलीन संत कृष्णानंद महाराज के चित्र की पूजा कर संगीतमय रामधुनी की। तत्पश्चात गौशाला विकास पर चर्चा की। इस दौरान प्रमुख रूप से गौशाला समिति के राजेंद्र टोडवाल, ब्रजमोहन खण्डेलवाल, रामजीलाल अग्रवाल, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, मुरारीलाल पारीक, कैलाश अग्रवाल, चन्द्रप्रकाश खण्डेलवाल, सावरमल सैनी, रामेश्वर जांगिड़, रमेश जांगिड़, कालूराम अग्रवाल, मुकेश बंसल, अरविन्द धामी एवं पवन सोनी सहित कई श्रद्धालु मौजुद थे।गोपाष्टमी पर गायों की पूजाउनियारा | कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में गोपाष्टमी पर गाय की पूजा अर्चना कर गुड़ के लड्डू, हरा चारा खिलाया। गौशाला समिति के पदाधिकारियों ने एवं महिलाओं द्वारा गौशाला में गायों को हरा चारा, गुड के लड्डू खिलाए। उनियारा पलाई, ढिकोलिया, सूथड़ा सहित कई ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में गोपाष्टमी पर्व पर गायों की पूजा अर्चना कर हरा चारा व गुड़ खिलाया।चारा-गुड खिलाकर कमाया पुण्यमोर | कािर्तक मास की गोपाष्टमी के अवसर पर रविवार को कस्बा सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में महिलाओं ने श्रद्धा के साथ गायों को चारा डालकर पुण्य कमाया। मोर सहित पंवालिया, मांदोलाई, दतोब, संवारिया, जनकपुरा, उनियारा खुर्द, कुहाड़ा बुजुर्ग, अलियारी, रिणडलिया, मेहरू, भांवता आदि गांवों में महिलाओं ने कार्तिक स्नान कर मंदिरों में पूजा व भजन कीर्तन व कहानी कथा सुनी। इसके बाद गायों का रोली, मोली, मेहंदी व वस्त्र से पूजन किया। चारा, गुड़, दलिया, भूस्सा आदि डालकर घर में सुख समृद्धि की कामना की।सुख समृद्धि की कामना कीपीपलू | उपखंड क्षेत्र में गोपाष्टमी का पर्व श्रद्धा के साथ मनाया। क्षेत्र के सोहेला में स्थित स्वामी दयानंद गौशाला में श्रद्धालुओं ने पहुंच गोपाष्टमी के मौके बछड़ों व गायों की पूजा अर्चना कर सुख समृद्धि की कामना की। उपस्थित श्रद्धालुओं ने गायों को गुड़ व हरा चारा खिलाया। इस मौके पर पोखर जाट, देवा लाल जाट, ओमप्रकाश शर्मा, नवरत्न शर्मा, मनोज जैनव आदि मोजूद रहे।

