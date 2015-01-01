पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धन्वंतरि जयंती:भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा कर निरोगी रहने की कामना की

टोंक11 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

धनतेरस पर शुक्रवार सुबह धन्वंतरि जयंती होने पर जिले के सभी आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालयों में भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा कर निरोगी रहने की कामना की गई। रमेश दाधीच बावड़ी ने बताया कि सुबह टोंक स्थित जिला आयुर्वेद विभाग कार्यालय में उपनिदेशक डाॅ. ज्योति भारद्वाज समेत कार्यालय कार्मिकों ने भगवान धन्वंतरि की विशेष पूजा अर्चना कर आमजन के स्वस्थ व निरोगी होने की भगवान से कामना की गई।

इसी प्रकार जिले के बावडी कस्बे स्थित आयुर्वेदिक ओषधालय में डॉ. योगेन्द्र उपाध्यक्ष व नर्सेज के प्रदेशाध्यक्ष रमेश दाधीच ने पूजा पूजा अर्चना कर ग्रामीणों को आयुर्वेद के प्रति जागरूक किया। निमोला गांव के राजकीय आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय में आयुर्वेद दिवस आयुर्वेद फॉर कोविड 19 पेंडमिक थीम पर मनाया गया। डॉ. प्रमोदकुमार बैरवा ने लोगों को आयुर्वेद की उपयोगिता बताई।

जड़ी बूटियों से असाध्य रोगों का भी उपचार
निवाई| राजकीय आयुर्वेद औषधालय में शुक्रवार को भगवान धन्वंतरि की जयंती हर्षोल्लास के साथ मनाई गई। धन्वन्तरि जयंती पर सर्वप्रथम आयुर्वेद चिकित्सक डॉ. रविन्द्र शर्मा ने भगवान धन्वन्तरि की पूजा अर्चना कर आरती कर प्रसाद वितरित किया। जैन औषधालय पर कांग्रेस शहर अध्यक्ष महावीर पराणा और डॉ.भगवानसहाय शर्मा ने भगवान धन्वंतरि के चित्र पर माल्यार्पण कर विधिवत रूप से पूजा अर्चना की गई। इस अवसर पर अध्यक्ष नेमीचंद गंगवाल, मंत्री महावीरप्रसाद पराणा, छूटटन पारीक, विनयकुमार जैन, विजय जैन, दयाल गिंदोडी, चिंकी जगतपुरा, प्रेमचन्द बिलाला, विमल जौला एवं राकेश संघी सहित कई कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।इसी प्रकार बनस्थली मोड पर स्थित श्रीप्रभु कृपा योग प्राकृतिक चिकित्सालय एवं अनुसंधान केंद्र पर थानाधिकारी गंगाराम ताखर व डॉ. रविकांत शर्मा ने भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा अर्चना की। थानाधिकारी ने कहा कि आयुर्वेद जड़ी बूटियों से असाध्य से असाध्य रोगों का भी उपचार हो जाता है। कोरोना काल में लोगों का रूझान आयुर्वेद पद्धति की ओर बढा है। केंद्र की सहायक निर्देशक सेक्रेटरी डॉ. माया शर्मा, डॉ.आरती शर्मा, ममता शर्मा,श्रीराम मीणा, देवराज गुर्जर व रामकिशोर शर्मा मौजूद थे।

आयुर्वेद अस्पताल में पूजा
देवली| भगवान धन्वंतरि जयंती पर स्थानीय आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय में पंडित अशोक शर्मा एवं पवन गौतम ने मंत्रोच्चार के साथ भगवान धन्वंतरि की विशेष पूजा अर्चना की। आयुर्वेद चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ पी एल जांगिड़ ने बताया कि 5वां आयुर्वेद दिवस कोविड 19 थीम पर आयोजित किया गया।
उनियारा| कस्बे के तबेले में स्थित आयुर्वैदिक औषधालय परिसर में शुक्रवार को धन्वंतरि जयंती मनाई गई। जिसमें आयुर्वेदिक चिकित्सक डॉ विश्वेश पंचोली ने धन्वंतरी भगवान की पूजा अर्चना की एवं लोगों ने आरोग्य की कामना की ।उन्होंने इस दिवस का महत्व बताया। पूजा अर्चना करने के बाद प्रसादी वितरित की गई। इस अवसर पर कई लोग मौजूद थे उनियारा, पलाई सहित कई जगह पर भी धन्वंतरि जयंती मनाई गई।

निवाई। जैन औषद्यालय में धन्वंतरि जी की पूजा करते जैन समाज के लोग।
निरोगी रखने की प्रार्थना
पचेवर| क्षेत्र के आयुर्वेद औषधालयों में कार्यरत आयुर्वेदाचारियों ने आरोग्य देव धन्वंतरी कि की पूजा-अर्चना करने के साथ ही राष्ट्र की खुशहाली व लोगों को निरोगी रखने के लिए प्रार्थना की। इस अवसर पर राजकीय आयुर्वेदिक औषधालय नगर के वैद्य पुरषोतम शर्मा ने बताया कि धनतेरस के दिन आरोग्य देव भगवान धन्वंतरी की पूजा करने से व्यक्ति सदैव निरोगी अर्थात स्वस्थ रहता है। आज के दिन घरो व आयुर्वेदिक औषधालयों में भगवान धन्वंतरि की तस्वीर के समक्ष दीप-प्रज्जवलित कर पूजा अर्चना की जाती है। इस दिन की मान्यता है कि आयुर्वेद के जनक भगवान धन्वंतरि की आराधना करने से सभी को निरोगी रहने का आशीर्वाद प्राप्त होता है।

धनतेरस पर की खरीदारी
उनियारा| कस्बे सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में धनतेरस के दिन बर्तन, सोने-चांदी, मोबाइल, इलेक्ट्रॉनिक्स एवं वाहनों की खरीदने वालों की भीड़ दुकानों में देर रात्रि तक जुटी रही। शुक्रवार को दुकानदारों ने अपनी-अपनी दुकानों को विशेष रूप से सजाया एवं दुकानों के बाहर सामान रखकर ग्राहकों को आकर्षित किया धनतेरस के दिन सोना चांदी की दुकान, बर्तनों की दुकान एवं दोपहिया वाहनों के शॉप रूम में भीड़ जमी रही। लोगों का कहना था कि धनतेरस के दिन किसी भी सामान की खरीदारी करनी चाहिए ।इससे सुकून होता है । उनियारा पलाई, ठिकोलिया, सुथडा सहित कई ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों में भी धनतेरस को खरीददारी लोगों ने
की वहीं लोगों ने घरों एवं दुकानों में दीपक जलाए।
गांव झिलाय में धनतेरस के अवसर पर आयुर्वेद चिकित्सालय में धन्वंतरि जयंती मनाई गई। कार्यक्रम के शुभारंभ में ग्रामीणों के साथ आयुर्वेदिक स्टाफ ने मास्क लगाकर भगवान धन्वंतरि की पूजा की। इस अवसर पर कोरोना मरीजों के इलाज में एलोपैथी के साथ आयुर्वेद दवाओं की महत्ता बताई । इस दौरान चिकित्सा प्रभारी सुनीता शर्मा, वैद्य राधामोहन स्वर्णकार, कंपाउंडर संयुक्त संघर्ष समिति के जिला संयोजक रामेश्वर प्रसाद चौधरी, बाबूलाल सोनी व जगदीश निराला सहित ग्रामीण मौजूद थे।

दीपावली लक्ष्मीजी की कैसी तस्वीर की पूजा करें? देवी को पूजा में गन्ना और सिंघाड़े खासतौर पर क्यों चढ़ाते हैं?

