आत्महत्या:युवक ने कमरे में फांसी लगाकर की आत्महत्या

टोंक3 घंटे पहले
बंथली निवारिया ग्राम पंचायत मुख्यालय पर बुधवार देर शाम को युवक ने अपने कमरे में फांसी लगाकर आत्महत्या कर ली। घटना के समय परिजन खेत पर गए हुए थे। मृतक चार भाईयों में सबसे बड़ा था। पुलिस ने शव को दूनी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया है। गुरुवार को शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाया जाएगा। युवक के आत्महत्या के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चला है। वहीं खेत पर कृषि कार्य के दौरान सर्पदंश से एक किसान की मौत हो गई। एक ही दिन में दो मौतें होने से निवारिया गांव में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई।निवारिया निवासी बालूराम माली पत्नि व तीन बेटों के साथ खेत पर कृषि कार्य के लिए गया हुआ था। बड़ा बेटा कमल (19) घर पर ही था। परिवार शाम को घर लौटा तो कमरे का दरवाजा बंद मिला। परिजनों से पहले ही खेत से घर पहुंचे छोटे बेटे ने बताया कि अंदर से कमरे का दरवाजा बंद है व बडा भाई दरवाजा नहीं खोल रहा है। जिस पर पिता व बेटे ने दरवाजा के पास जाकर आवाज लगाई। मगर अंदर से कोई आवाज नहीं आने पर दोनों ने दरवाजा तोड़ दिया। देखा तो कमल टीनशेड के पाइप पर रस्सी के फंदे पर झूल रहा था। घबरा पिता व बेटे ने शोर मचाया। पडौसी व अन्य लोग मौके पर पहुंचे व दूनी पुलिस को सूचना दी। थाना प्रभारी नारसिंह मीणा, साहायक थाना प्रभारी भवानी शंकर मय जाब्ते के बालूराम के घर पहुंचे। पुलिसकर्मियों ने शव उतारकर दूनी अस्पताल की मोर्चरी में रखवाया। थानाधिकारी ने बताया कि पिता की और से रिपोर्ट दर्ज कर युवक के आत्महत्या के कारणों की जांच कर रही है।सर्पदंश से किसान की मौतनिवारिया गांव के खेत में कृषि कार्य के दौरान सर्पदंश से एक किसान की मौत हो गई। मृतक के परिजनों ने पुलिस ने मामला दर्ज कराया है। दूनी थाना प्रभारी नाहरसिंह मीणा ने बताया कि खानाराम गुर्जर (45) बुधवार को खेत पर कृषि कार्य कर रहा था। इस दौरान उसे सांप ने काट लिया। जिससे वह अचेत हो गया। परिजन उसे देवली अस्पताल लेकर पहुंचे। डॉक्टर ने जांच के बाद उसे मृत घोषित कर दिया।

