उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए फॉर्म:उनियारा में 17 सीटों के लिए 67 उम्मीदवारों ने दाखिल किए फॉर्म

उनियारा6 घंटे पहले
उनियारा पंचायत समिति के 17 वार्डों में अपने भाग्य आजमाने के लिए 67 उम्मीदवारों ने नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। निर्वाचन रजिस्ट्रीकरण पदाधिकारी एवं एसडीएम रजनी मीणा ने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 1 से प्रकाश भाजपा से, चेतराम निर्दलीय, गिर्राज कांग्रेस से वार्ड नंबर 2 से शिव सिंह भाजपा से, बाबूलाल कांग्रेस के, रामसहाय ने दो फॉर्म आरएलपी एवं निर्दलीय वार्ड नंबर 3 से बाबूलाल कांग्रेस, शयोजी लाल भाजपा, मनोहर लाल निर्दलीय, जगदीश कांग्रेस से पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं। उन्होंने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 4 में रुमाली भाजपा से प्रसादी कांग्रेस से वार्ड नंबर 5 में राम अवतार भाजपा से, राजू निर्दलीय, कन्हैया कांग्रेस से, राजू कांग्रेस से, नरेश निर्दलीय एवं भाजपा से वार्ड नंबर 6 से प्रसन्न देवी भाजपा से, नबदा कांग्रेस से नामांकन दाखिल किया है। वार्ड नंबर 7 में सरदार सिंह कांग्रेस से, बजरंग लाल बहुजन समाज पार्टी, गीताराम भाजपा से वार्ड नंबर 8 में महावीर निर्दलीय, मुकेश कुमार निर्दलीय एवं कांग्रेस से, हनुमान भाजपा से, सोनू निर्दलीय, वार्ड नंबर 9 में प्रियंका निर्दलीय, बजरंगी भाजपा से, ममता कांग्रेस,गंदोडी निर्दलीय वार्ड नंबर 10 में विनोद कांग्रेस से एवं निर्दलीय, तेजकरण निर्दलीय, सत्यनारायण भाजपा से,भवानी सिंह कांग्रेस से,आसाराम निर्दलीय, मगन सिंह निर्दलीय, फोरू लाल कांग्रेस से, रामफूल कांग्रेस से, मनोज निर्दलीय वार्ड नंबर 11 से सुमन भाजपा एवं राजबाला कांग्रेस से प्रत्याशी है।उन्होंने बताया कि वार्ड नंबर 12 में रोशनी भाजपा से, सुल्तान कांग्रेस से, मोबिना बी निर्दलीय वार्ड नंबर 13 में फूलबाई कांग्रेस से, मीरा देवी निर्दलीय, गायत्री भाजपा से, ममता निर्दलीय वार्ड नंबर 14 से पूरण निर्दलीय, मथरा कांग्रेस से, अनीता कांग्रेस से फौरनतीभाजपा से, वार्ड नंबर 16 में मन्नी निर्दलीय, मनोहर भाजपा से, रतन भाजपा से, बीना देवी कांग्रेस से एवं वार्ड नंबर 17 से राजेश निर्दलीय नरेंद्र कुमार भाजपा से परशुराम कांग्रेस से माधो निर्दलीय पंचायत समिति सदस्य के लिए नामांकन दाखिल किए हैं।

