बिजली चालू करने से युवक झुलसा:शटडाउन के बाद बिजली चालू करने से युवक झुलसा, 25 फुट ऊंचे खंभे से गिरा, उपचार के लिए किया जयपुर रेफर

उनियारा5 घंटे पहले
क्षेत्र के नाहरी फीडर के भगवानपुरा गांव में अधिकृत ठेकेदार का कर्मचारी एक खेत में शटडाउन लेकर कृषि कनेक्शन कर रहा था। लेकिन जब उसने बिजली चालू कराइर् तो वह गंभीर घाायल हो गया। उसे उपचार के लिए सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र उनियारा लाने पर जयपुर के लिए रेफर कर दिया। खातोली ग्राम पंचायत के दोबडिया निवासी रामजीलाल पुत्र मुरलीधर सैनी अपने साथियों के साथ अधिकृत ठेकेदार के कहने के बाद भगवानपुरा गांव में कृषि कनेक्शन एक खेत में करने गया था। कृषि कनेक्शन करने से पहले लाइनमैन पप्पू लाल सैनी से गुरुवार को सुबह 8:55 पर शट डाउन लिया था। मगर रामजीलाल सैनी डीपी लगाने के लिए खंभे के ऊपर चढ़ने के बाद तार जोड़ते समय अचानक बिजली सप्लाई चालू हो गई जिससे रामजी लाल सैनी 24 वर्ष गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया एवं करीब 25 फीट ऊंचाई से नीचे गिर जाने से गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गया।

काम पूरा हाेने से पहले ही सप्लाई शुरू होने से हादसानाहरी फीडर से सुबह 8:55 पर शटडाउन लेकर बिजली बंद करवाई थी। एक किसान के खेत में कृषि कनेक्शन किया जा रहा था। मगर डीपी के तार जोड़ने का कार्य करते किसी का फोन आने पर जीएसएस पर उपस्थित कर्मचारी ने बिजली सप्लाई चालू कर दी। करंट आने से रामजीलाल सैनी गंभीर रूप से झुलस गया पप्पू लाल सैनी, लाइनमैन

