नहर बंद:गलवा बांध की नहर बंद

उनियारा2 दिन पहले
गलवा बांध में चार फीट पानी का गेज रहने के कारण गुरुवार सुबह 8 बजे बंद कर दी गई। जल संसाधन विभाग के सहायक अभियंता रामप्रकाश जांगिड़ ने बताया कि गलवा बांध की नहर से किसानों को फसलों में सिंचाई करने के लिए 16 नवंबर को खोली गई थी। गलवा बांध की नहर खोलने के बाद यह नहर 25 दिनों तक फसलों को सिंचाई के लिए पानी दिया, जिससे उनियारा, खेलनिया, बाजोलिया, विजयगढ़, डाबला, ढिकोलिया, उदयपुरिया सहित 10-12 गावों की 4500 हैक्टेयर जमीन में सिंचाई हुई हैं। नहर में लगे अवैध इंजनों को हटाकर 21 किसी हरदत्तपुरा तक पानी पहुंचाकर अधिक से अधिक किसानों को लाभान्वित किया गया।

