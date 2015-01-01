पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कोरोना से जंग:उनियारा में नगर पालिका ने 290 मास्क बांटे

उनियारा4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कोरोना संक्रमण को मध्यनजर रखते हुए नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में चलाये जा रहे जन आन्दोलन शिविर को मध्यनजर रखते हुए मास्क वितरण एवं घर-घर स्टीकर लगाये ।आन्दोलन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए पालिका अधिशाषी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर एवं राजकीय कार्यालयो में कुल 290 मास्क वितरण करके कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव हेतु मास्क का अनिवार्य उपयोग हेतु प्रेरित किया गया। पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड,सार्वजनिक स्थल, भीड-भाड वाले स्थलों पर मास्क का उपयोग नही करने वालो नागरिकों को मास्क की अनिवार्यता के बारे समझाईश की गई एवं पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कोरोना जनजागृति को मध्यनजर रखते हुए स्टीकर लगाने एवं आम नागरिकों को कुल 457 स्टीकर वितरित किये गये है। पालिका अधिशाषी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा के निर्देश पर पालिका के सहायक स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक रामकिशोर बैरवा के द्वारा जनस्वास्थ्य कार्मिकों के सहयोग से वार्ड नंबर 11 में गढ़ रोड से कोरोना जागरूकता वाहन रैली को हरी झण्डी दिखाकर रवाना किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें