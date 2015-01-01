पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कोरोना से जंग:रंगोली बना कर दिया मास्क पहनने का संदेश

उनियारा5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

नगर पालिका क्षेत्र में कोरोना संक्रमण को मध्यनजर रखते हुए पालिका क्षेत्र में चलाये जा रहे जन आन्दोलन शिविर को मध्यनजर रखते हुए मास्क वितरण, घर-घर स्टीकर लगाये आन्दोलन के सफल क्रियान्वयन के लिए पालिका सहायक अभियन्ता भंवरलाल सैनी के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कुल 195 मास्क वितरण करवाये जाकर कोरोना संक्रमण के बचाव हेतु मास्क का अनिवार्य उपयोग हेतु प्रेरित किया। पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड, सार्वजनिक स्थल, भीड-भाड वाले स्थलों पर मास्क का उपयोग नही करने वालो नागरिकों को मास्क की अनिवार्यता के बारे समझाईश की गई एवं पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कोरोना जनजागृति को मध्यनजर रखते हुए स्टीकर लगाने एवं आम नागरिकों को कुल 325 स्टीकर वितरित किये गये है। बस स्टैड परिसर में पालिका कार्मिकों के द्वारा रंगोली बनाई जाकर आमजनों को कोरोना संक्रमण के बचने के उपायो, मास्क को अनिवार्य रूप से लगाये जाने हेतु प्रेरित किया गया। इस दौरान सहायक अभियन्ता, भंवरलाल सैनी, मोहम्मद सुलेमान, अजय टोपिया, हेमा कुमारी, विनोद कुमार, राकेश कुमार आदि उपस्थित थें।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपरिवार का दावा- उसकी बेटी को जलाया गया, आरोपियों के घर वाले बोले- लड़की ने खुद ही आग लगा ली - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय व्यवहारिक दृष्टिकोण रखना आपके कार्यों को उचित रूप से संपन्न करने में कामयाब करेगा। अपनी व्यक्तिगत रूचि संबंधी गतिविधियों में समय व्यतीत करने से सुकून मिलेगा। किसी नजदीकी रिश्तेदार के य...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें