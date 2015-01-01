पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कोरोना चालान:700 रुपए का किया पालिका ने चालान

उनियारा2 दिन पहले
नगर पालिका कार्मिको के गठित दल द्वारा पालिका क्षेत्र में बिना मास्क घुमने वाले, सोशल डिस्टेटिंग की पालना नही करने वालो के विरूद्व 700 रूपए के चालान किए जाकर उनको कोरोना एडवाईजरी की सतत पालना किए जाने के लिए प्रेरित किया। नगर पालिका अधिशाषी अधिकारी राकेश कुमार शर्मा के नेतृत्व में पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर 46 मास्क वितरण करवाये जाकर कोरोना सक्रमंण के बचाव हेतु मास्क का अनिवार्य उपयोग हेतु प्रेरित किया गया। पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड, सार्वजनिक स्थल, भीड-भाड वाले स्थलो पर मास्क का उपयोग नही करने वालो नागरिको को मास्क की अनिवार्यता के बारे समझाईश की गई एवं पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा घर-घर जाकर कोरोना जनजागृति को मध्यनजर रखते हुए स्टीकर लगाने एवं आम नागरिको को कुल 49 स्टीकर वितरित किये गये है। पालिका कार्मिको के द्वारा बस स्टेण्ड पर आम नागरिको से अधिकाधिक 20 सैकण्ड तक हाथ धोने एवं सोशल डिस्टेटिंग की पालना करने, सार्वजनिक स्थल पर नही थूकने एवं कोरोना एडवाईजरी की सघनता से पालना किये जाने हेतु प्रेरित किया गया है। रामकिशोर बैरवा स्वास्थ्य निरीक्षक, मोहम्मद सुलेमान, हनुमान सिंह, अजय टोपिया, लाखन सिंह, सुनिल कुमावत उपस्थित थें।

