बढ़ रहे अपराध पर पुलिस प्रशासन पर नाराजगी:वजीरपुर:क्षेत्र में बढ़ रहे अपराधों विधायक ने पुलिस प्रशासन पर नाराजगी जाहिर कर फटकार लगाई

वजीरपुर13 मिनट पहले
वजीरपुर उपजिला कलेक्टर कार्यालय में सोमवार को दोपहर बाद विधायक रामकेश मीणा की अध्यक्षता में कानून व्यवस्था को लेकर एक मीटिंग का आयोजन हुआ जिसमें उपजिला कलेक्टर वजीरपुर नरेंद्र कुमार मीणा वजीरपुर तहसीलदार हरकेश मीणा वजीरपुर थाना अधिकारी भरत सिंह चौधरी पीलोदा थाना एएसआई हरिमोहन शर्मा उपस्थित रहे इस दौरान विधायक ने क्षेत्र में बढ़ रहे अपराध पर नाराजगी जाहिर करते हुए अधिकारियों को फटकार लगाई।विधायक रामकेश मीणा ने मीटिंग के दौरान कहा कि मैं और मेरा परिवार पिछले 20 दिनों से कोरोना पॉजिटिव था इसी पीरियड में मुझे दुख है कि हमारे गांव छोटी उदेई में ही इतनी बड़ी वारदात हो गई कि एक 18 साल का निर्दोष बच्चा जिसका इस झगड़े कोई लेना-देना नहीं है कुछ बदमाशों ने सरेआम गोली मारकर उसकी हत्या की है जिसकी जितनी निंदा की जाए उतनी कम है और पुलिस प्रशासन की नाकामी इस बात से साबित हो रही है कि इससे पहले भी तीन मुकदमे इन्हीं झगड़ों से संबंधित थानों में मुकदमा दर्ज हो चुके हैं उन मुकदमों पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं हुई, मैं धन्यवाद देना चाहता हूं सांसद डॉ किरोड़ी लाल जी को जोकि दिल्ली से अपना काम छोड़कर और मेरी अनुपस्थिति में उन्होंने पीड़ित परिवार को यहां आकर उनकी मदद की उनको न्याय दिलाया उनसे भी पुलिस प्रशासन के जिला कलेक्टर और जिला एसपी ने मुलजिमो की गिरफ्तारी का 7 दिन का बादा किया और कहा कि इस हत्याकांड का पर्दाफाश करेंगे लेकिन वह 7 दिन भी निकल गए मुझे ऐसा लग रहा है कि कहीं ना कहीं पुलिस की भी मिलीभगत नजर आ रही है विधायक का कहना है कि जो पुलिस प्रशासन का नीचे का स्टाफ है वह कहीं ना कहीं अपराधियों से मिला हुआ है यह जो क्षेत्र में गिरोह पनप रहे हैं क्षेत्र के लिए बहुत ज्यादा दुखदाई साबित होंगे और इस क्षेत्र में मुझे लग रहा है कि पुलिस प्रशासन ने अगर सतर्क रहकर काम नहीं किया तो निश्चित अपराध बढ़ेंगे और मैं पुलिस और प्रशासन के अधिकारियों से अनुरोध करूंगा कि निश्चित रूप से इस गिरोह के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करें गांवों में जैसे कि जुआ सट्टा चरस स्मैक विक रहे हैं मेरा सीधा-सीधा पुलिस पर आरोप है कि पुलिस की मिलीभगत के बिना यह संगठित गिरोह काम नहीं कर सकते मैं जिला कलेक्टर और जिला एसपी से अनुरोध करूंगा कि इस मामले मैं एवं क्षेत्र में बढ़ते अपराध को पर अंकुश लगाने के लिए तुरंत कार्रवाई करें अन्यथा सीएम सीएम के पास जाकर सारी स्थिति को अवगत कराऊंगा।उसके बाद विधायक रामकेश मीणा का काफिला प्रशासन के साथ खंडीप गांव पहुंचा इस दौरान विधायक ने अपराधियों को पकड़ने में पुलिस प्रशासन का साथ देने के लिए पंच पटेल ग्रामीणों से अपील की खंडीप में विधायक रामकेश मीणा विधायक कोटे से आदर्श सीएससी एवं एम्बुलेंस की घोषणा की इस दौरान विधायक के साथ प्रशासन एवं पुलिस प्रशासन के अधिकारी , कांग्रेस के ग्रामीण देहात अध्यक्ष मुकेश शर्मा कैलाश मीणा पूर्व कांग्रेस ब्लॉक अध्यक्ष अब्दुल बहाव रामराज मीणा किशोरपुर सहित कई लोग मौजूद रहे

