निर्माण कार्य की जांच:सीईओ ने अधिकारियों के साथ नालियों की सफाई कर किया श्रमदान

विराटनगर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • एसएलएमआर प्रोजेक्ट में मैजिक पिट निर्माण कार्य को 25 दिसंबर तक पूर्ण करने के निर्देश

पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र की जवानपुरा ग्राम पंचायत में चल रहे एसएलएमआर प्रोजेक्ट का बुधवार को जिला परिषद के सीईओ (मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी) अतर अमीन ने जायजा लिया। सीईओ अमीन ने मौके पर चल रहे मैजिक पिटों के निर्माण कार्य 25 को दिसंबर तक पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने लोगों को श्रमदान के लिए प्रेरित करते हुए अधिकारियों के साथ नालियों की सफाई कर श्रमदान किया। इस दौरान उनके साथ बीडीओ भागीरथ मीणा, सरपंच जयराम पलसानिया सहित कई अधिकारियों के साथ श्रमदान किया। सरपंच जयराम पलसानिया ने बताया कि जवानपुरा ग्राम पंचायत का एसएलएमआर प्रोजेक्ट के लिए चयन हुआ है। प्रोजेक्ट के तहत गांव में स्वच्छता रखने के लिए नालियां निर्माण व नालियां का पानी एकत्र करने के लिए 34 मैजिक पिटो का निर्माण कार्य कराया जा रहा है।

मैजिक पिट निर्माण कार्य की गति को लेकर उन्होंने 25 दिसंबर तक कार्य पूर्ण करने के सख्त निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने कहा कि आगामी दौरे 26 दिसंबर से पूर्व तक कार्य पूर्ण होना जरूरी है। इसके बाद सीईओ ने अधिकारियों के साथ नालियों की सफाई कर श्रमदान किया।

सफाई अभियान में आमजन की भागीदारी आवश्यक
उन्होंने लोगों को श्रमदान करने के लिए प्रेरित करते हुए कहा कि सफाई कार्य में आमजन की भागीदारी होना आवश्यक है। अगर भागीदारी का अभाव मिला तो कभी भी गांव स्वस्थ नही रह सकता है। इस दौरान जिला परिषद के सहायक अभियंता विजय शर्मा, जेटीए धारासिंह, विकास अधिकारी पूरणमल सैन, बाबूलाल मीणा, सुमन कंवर, गिराजसिंह, सुरेन्द्रसिंह आदि
मौजूद थे।

