पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

हादसा:सड़क हादसों में 4 बाइक सवार घायल

बालेसरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अतिरिक्त सीएमएचओ ने बैठक छोड़ सड़क हादसों के घायलों का किया उपचार

कस्बे के निकट दो अलग – अलग गांवों में हुए सड़क हादसों में चार जने घायल हो गए। जिनमें से दो का इलाज एडिशनल सीएमएचओ ने अपनी चलती बैठक छोड़कर किया। मंगलवार को कस्बे के वन विभाग कार्यालय के पास बाइक फिसलने से बाइक पर सवार नरपतसिंह पुत्र विजयसिंह निवासी बालेसर व एक अन्य व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए।

ग्रामीण घायलों को अस्पताल लाए। उस समय एडिशनल सीएमएचओ डॉ. रामनिवास सेंवर ब्लॉक के नर्सिगंकर्मियों की बैठक ले रहे थे। एक्सीडेंट की सूचना मिलते ही वे बैठक बीच में छोड़कर आए व घायलों का उपचार करके जोधपुर रैफर किया। इस मौके बीसीएमएचओ डॉ. प्रतापसिंह राठौड़ ,नर्सिंगकर्मी रामप्रसाद सहित स्टाफ मौजूद था।

दूसरे हादसे में मीठी बेरी के पास बाइक फिसलने से सेतरावा निवासी मदन सुथार पुत्र खेमाराम एंव बेलवा सगतनगर निवासी जसवंतसिंह पुत्र देवीसिंह घायल हो गए। जिनको बालेसर सीएचसी लाया गया जहां पर प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर रेफर किया गया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजंग के 37 दिन हो गए हैं, लोग सीमा पर लड़ रहे हैं या वहां से बुलावा आने का इंतजार - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- कोई महत्वपूर्ण शुभ समाचार मिलने से परिवार में खुशी भरा माहौल रहेगा। आपकी मेहनत व परिश्रम से कई महत्वपूर्ण कार्य भी संपन्न होगा। आपकी योग्यता व क्षमता पर परिवार के सदस्य गर्व महसूस करेंगे। ने...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें