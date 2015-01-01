पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पुलिस भर्ती परीक्षा देने जा रहे युवकों की कार पलटी, 4 घायल

बालेसर5 घंटे पहले
ग्राम पंचायत धीरपुरा के पास नेशनल 125 पर एक मोड़ में अनियंत्रित होकर कार पलटने से चालक सहित चार युवक गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गए। जिनको बालेसर अस्पताल से प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। जानकारी के अनुसार रानीवाड़ा जालोर निवासी 4 युवक जैसलमेर पुलिस की परीक्षा देने जा रहे थे।

धीरपुरा के पास मोड़ में अचानक उनकी कार पलट गई। सभी घायलों को करण सिंह गोगादेव व ग्रामीणों ने बालेसर अस्पताल पहुंचाया। जहां प्राथमिक उपचार के बाद जोधपुर मथुरा दास माथुर अस्पताल में रेफर किया गया। घायलों में सुनील पुत्र देशाराम, सुरेश पुत्र जस्साराम, शैतानसिंह पुत्र भंवरसिंह तथा भीमसिंह सभी रानीवाड़ा निवासी बताए जा रहे हैं।

