जायजा:‘पूरा काम-पूरा दाम योजना’ शुरू, चयनित ग्राम पंचायत का अधिकारियों ने किया निरीक्षण

बालेसरएक घंटा पहले
राज्य सरकार द्वारा शुरू की गई ‘पूरा काम- पूरा दाम’ योजना में चयनित ग्राम पंचायत दूधाबेरा का मनरेगा के अधिकारियों ने निरीक्षण कर इस योजना के बारे में विस्तार से जानकारी दी। मनरेगा के अधीक्षण अभियंता नरेश बोहरा ने दूधाबेरा ग्राम पंचायत के चढली माडल तालाब खुदाई कार्य का निरीक्षण कर नरेगा श्रमिकों के साथ विस्तार से चर्चा करते हुए बताया की राज्य सरकार ने 16 दिसंबर से 16 फरवरी तक पूरा काम पूरा दाम योजना शुरू की हैं। इस योजना ग्राम पंचायत दूधाबेरा की दो नाडी का चयन किया गया हैं। इसलिए श्रमिक अपना पुरा काम करे।

उनको पूरा पैसा दिलवाने की जिम्मेदारी सरपंच ग्राम विकास अधिकारी व जेईएन व एईएन की रहेगी। इसलिए श्रमिक अपना हर रोज पूरा काम करके नाप तोल हर रोज करवाएं। ताकि उनको पूरा दाम मिल सके। इस मौके सरपंच खेमाराम जोया, एईएन संजय गुप्ता, राकेश विश्नोई, जेईएन मानसिंह, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी कुंदन लाल अटल, कनिष्ठ लिपिक चौथाराम पालियाल, मेट श्रवण जोया, सुरताराम पालियाल सहित नरेगा श्रमिक मौजूद थे।
बिलाड़ा. पंचायत समिति क्षेत्र की जैतीवास में मनरेगा योजनांतर्गत पूरा काम पूरा दाम योजना का शुभारंभ बुश्वार को रांचिया पंचिया नाडा पर किया गया। इस अवसर पर सहायक अभियंता भगवानराम खोजा, कनिष्ठ तकनीकी सहायक धर्माराम दुकातावा, कनिष्ठ सहायक विनोद परिहार, मेट भागाराम देवासी, मुकेश, सुआ आदि उपस्थित थे।
सोइंतरा. जिला परिषद जोधपुर के अधिशासी अभियंता नरेश बोहरा ने बुधवार को शेरगढ़ क्षेत्र की ग्राम पंचायत सोइंतरा में नरेगा कार्यों व ग्राम पंचायत रिकॉर्ड का निरीक्षण किया तथा “पूरा काम पूरा दाम” अभियान का आगाज किया। उन्होंने जागरूकता के लिए तकनीकी अधिकारियों व मेटों को पाबंद किया है। इस दौरान सहायक अभियंता कुंभसिंह भाटी, सरपंच गोविंद सिंह, ग्राम विकास अधिकारी गणेश कुमार, रोजगार सहायक पिंकी जोशी व ग्राम पंचायत सहायक मदनसिंह भी मौजूद थे।
शेरगढ़ में सरपंच व ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को दिया प्रशिक्षण
नवनिर्वाचित सरपंच व ग्राम विकास अधिकारियों को बुधवार को पंचायत समिति शेरगढ़ के सभा भवन में एक दिवसीय प्रशिक्षण दिया गया। विकास अधिकारी डॉ. दीपक कुमार शर्मा ने कहा कि मनरेगा योजना के तहत “पूरा काम, पूरा दाम योजना’ 16 दिसंबर से महाअभियान शुरू हुआ है।

उन्होंने कहा सरकार की मंशा है कि श्रमिकों पूरा टास्क मिले अत: सामुदायिक कार्य के लिए प्रेरित करें। श्रमिकों को चाहिए कि वे ग्रुप टास्क पूरा करें व 220 रुपए प्रतिदिन मजदूरी की राशि प्राप्त करें। जहां कोविड-19 की पालना सुनिश्चित करें। प्रधानमंत्री आवास योजना, स्वच्छ भारत मिशन, एनएफएसए आधार सीडिंग, पेंशन सत्यापन कार्य समय पर पूर्ण करें ताकि पात्र लोगों को लाभ मिल सके। इस दौरान सहायक अभियंता कुंभसिंह द्वारा प्रशिक्षण दिया गया है।

