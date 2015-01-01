पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

जनसहयोग:ऊबड़-खाबड़ रास्ते पर आए दिन हो रहे थे हादसे, ग्रामीणों ने जनसहयोग से बनवा दी ग्रेवल सड़क

बालेसरएक घंटा पहले
  • बालेसर में पोस्ट ऑफिस की तरफ जाने वाले रास्ते पर लंबे समय से थी परेशानी

कस्बे में पोस्ट ऑफिस की तरफ जाने वाले रास्ते पर लम्बे समय से हो रही ग्रामीणों की परेशानी को देखते हुए जनसहयोग से रास्ते का निर्माण करवाया है। कस्बे के पोस्ट ऑफिस की तरफ जाने वाला रास्ता चार साल पहले नेशनल हाईवे निर्माण के समय सड़क की ऊंचाई बढ़ जाने के कारण रास्ता खराब हो गया था। रास्ते का निर्माण पिछले चार साल से अधूरा पड़ा था।

ग्रामीण लम्बे समय से इस रास्ते का पुन: निर्माण करवाने के लिए ग्रामीण लम्बे समय से प्रशासन एवं जनप्रतिनिधियों से कर रहे हैं। मगर रास्ते का निर्माण नहीं होने की वजह से आए दिन हादसे होते हैं। इस रास्ते पर कई दुपहिया वाहन चालक चोटिल हो गए।

इस दौरान कई गाड़ियां पलटी खा गई। इसको लेकर ग्रामीणों ने जनसहयोग से रास्ते में डम्पर की सहायता से पत्थर डालकर, ग्रेवल डालकर जेसीबी की सहायता से रास्ते का निर्माण करवाया। इस मौके पर रामचन्द्र सांखला, दिलीप सांखला, पप्पुराम कच्छवाह,छोटूराम सांखला, कुम्भाराम माली,माधुराम दैया, पवन शर्मा, कमल गोयल, भीखाराम, गुमाराम, हीराराम, माणकराम सहित कई लोग उपस्थित थे।

