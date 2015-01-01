पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

शानदार:जाटी भांडू के चंपाराम ने प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों के बावजूद आईटीआई मद्रास में हासिल किया प्रवेश

बालेसरएक घंटा पहले
ग्राम पंचायत जाटी भांडू निवासी आर्थिक रूप से कमजोर परिवार के विधार्थी ने प्रतिकूल परिस्थितियों के बावजूद आईटीआई मद्रास में प्रवेश हासिल किया हैं। भारती फाउंडेशन के जोधपुर, जिला समन्वयक राम किशोर यादव ने बताया कि सत्य भारती स्कूल जाटी भांडू के पूर्व छात्र चंपाराम ने आईटीटी मद्रास – सिविल इंजीनियरिंग विषय में प्रवेश हासिल किया है।

चंपाराम ने सत्य भारती स्कूल से 12वीं कक्षा पास की थी और नवोदय विद्यालय में प्रवेश हासिल किया था। 2017 में उन्होंंने कक्षा 10वीं की बोर्ड परीक्षा में 10 का पूर्ण CGPA हासिल किया था। दुर्भाग्य से उसी साल उनके पिताजी का देहांत हो गया था। इसके बावजूद उन्होंने 12वीं कक्षा की बोर्ड परीक्षा में 93.6% अंक प्राप्ति किए।

प्रतिकूल हालातों ने उनका पीछा नहीं छोड़ा। क्योंंकि आईआईटी जेईई की प्रवेश परीक्षा के लिए उनकी तैयारी करने के दौरान उनका बीमार मां का भी देहांत हो गया था। इन सभी कठिनाइयों के बावजूद उन्होंने कड़ी मेहनत की और प्रवेश परीक्षा पास की। उन्होंने AIR 11036 और कैटेगरी रैंक 2180 हासिल किया। उनका भारतीय प्रौद्योगिकी संस्थान, मद्रास से सिविल इंजीनियर की पढ़ाई करने के लिए चयन हुआ।

