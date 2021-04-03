पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बालेसर की घटना:जेसीबी ड्राइवर का अपहरण श्मशान में ले जाकर से पीटा

बालेसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
पीड़ित चारणी भांडू गांव का रहने वाला पीड़ित - Dainik Bhaskar
पीड़ित चारणी भांडू गांव का रहने वाला पीड़ित

चारणी भांडू निवासी जेसीबी ऑपरेटर का पांच बदमाशों ने अपहरण के बाद बेरहमी से पिटाई की। बेसुध होने पर उसे छोड़ भागे। पीड़ित के पिता चारणी भाण्डू गांव निवासी मोहनराम पुत्र खानुराम दर्जी ने पुलिस को बताया कि उसका बेटा मूलाराम बालाराम घमडोणी की जेसीबी का ड्राइवर है। बुधवार को करीब रात्रि 8.30 बजे महेन्द्र पुत्र नरंसिगाराम माली , राकेश पुत्र माणकराम माली निवासी गण घमडाणियों का बेरा बालेसर सत्ता ने फोन कर उसे शहीद भवरंसिंह इंदा मार्ग पर बुलाया।

वह वहां गया तो राकेश व महेंद्र बाइक पर थे। तीन जने पास में खड़े थे। वहां से उसे पनघट होटल जाने का कह कर ले गए। जब पनघट होटल क्रॉस की फिर राजहरि गैस गोदाम के पास मोटरसाइकिलें रोकी। जहां राकेश, महेन्द्र व तीन अन्य ने मिलकर उसका अपहरण कर लिया और दूर नदी में श्मशान घाट ले गए।

वहां उसे लोहे के सरिए, डंडे, बेल्ट से बुरी तरह पीटा। पिटाई से बेसुध होने पर उसके पर्स में रखे 28 हजार रुपए व कागजात लेकर भाग गए। उसने किसी तरह परिजनों को सूचना दी। फिर उसे बालेसर अस्पताल से जोधपुर रेफर किया गया। थाना प्रभारी दीपसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि आरोपियों को जल्द पकड़ा जाएगा।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंदूसरों के घर बर्तन धोए; झाड़ू लगाई, लकड़ी की कूची से मधुबनी पेंटिंग बनाती थीं - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- इस समय ग्रह स्थिति लाभदायक है। इसलिए समय का भरपूर सहयोग करें। किसी पुरानी समस्या का हल मिलने से बहुत अधिक राहत महसूस होगी। कुछ रचनात्मक तथा सामाजिक कार्यों में भी आपका विशेष रुझान रहेगा। घर क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें