बड़ी कामयाबी:लुटेरों के पीछे लगी पुलिस के हाथ आया चोर, 3 चोरियों का खुलासा, साथियों के साथ मिलकर दिया था कई वारदातों को अंजाम

बालेसरएक घंटा पहले
  • व्यापारी से लूट मामले में पुलिस कर रही है पड़ताल, इसी दौरान संदिग्ध से पूछताछ की तो तीन मकानों में चोरी करना कबूला

कस्बे में व्यापारी से लूट की वारदात के बाद ग्रामीणों द्वारा किए गए धरना प्रदर्शन के बाद पुलिस ने आठ दिन रात-दिन एक करके एक शतिर चोर को गिरफ्तार किया है। जिससे चोरी की तीन वारदातों का खुलासा हुआ। पुलिस अधीक्षक राहुल बारहट ने बताया कि कस्बा बालेसर सत्ता, दुर्गावतां, कुई इंदा में विगत तीन-चार माह में घटित वारदातों का खुलासा करने के लिए अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक सुनिल के.पंवार, पुलिस उपअधीक्षक राजुराम चौधरी एवं बालेसर थाना प्रभारी दीपसिंह भाटी को आवश्यक दिशा निर्देश दिये गये।

नकबजनी का खुलासा करने के लिए टीमों का गठन कर संदिग्ध लोगों से निरतंर पूछताछ करके, सीसीटीवी कैमरों की फुटेज सहित होटल,ढाबों एवं शराब के ठेकों से सूचना एकत्रित करके जोधपुर शहर, आगोलाई, बालेसर, शेरगढ़ में तलाशी की गई। जिसमें मोतीसिंह पुत्र भंवरसिंह निवासी दुर्गावतां को दस्तयाब कर पूछताछ की तो उसने अपने सहयोगियों के साथ मिलकर तीन वारदातों को अंजाम देना कबूल किया।

टीम होगी सम्मानित
इन चोरियों का खुलासा करने वाली पुलिस टीम में थाना प्रभारी दीपसिंह भाटी, सहायक उपनिरीक्षक राणीदानसिंह, बाबूराम, हेड कांस्टेबल गोपकिशनसिंह राजपुरोहित, कांस्टेबल भूराराम बैरड़, सुभाष विश्नोई, दिनेश बाबल, महेन्द्र उज्जवल, किशनाराम, ओमाराम डारा, ओमप्रकाश डूडी, प्रेमसिंह, प्रभुराम, देवीलाल, बचनाराम को जिला पुलिस अधीक्षक ने सम्मानित करने की घोषणा की है।

इन वारदातों का हुआ खुलासा
मोतीसिंह ने अपने साथियों के साथ मिलकर 8 अगस्त को फलोदी रोड फांटा स्थित मकान से, 31 जुलाई को कुई जोधा एवं 16 अगस्त को बालेसर दुर्गावतां स्थित मकानों में नकबजनी कर चोरी की वारदातों को अंजाम देना स्वीकार किया। बेलवा गांव में व्यापारी से लूट की घटना के बाद व्यापारियों ने बालेसर कस्बे में धरना दिया था। इसके बाद पुलिस सक्रिय हुई।

