पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

विजय दिवस:भारत माता के जयकारों के साथ निकला विजयी जुलूस, युद्ध वीरांगनाओं को किया सम्मानित

बालेसर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • शहीदों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, सेना की वीरता के बारे में दी जानकारी, वर्चुअल माध्यम से हुई प्रतियोगिताएं

शहीद वेलफेयर संस्थान की ओर से फलोदी रोड फांटा स्थित वीर धोकलसिंह स्मृति भवन में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई, साथ ही वीरांगनाओं को सम्मानित किया गया। वीर धोकलसिंह स्मृति भवन इसीएच इंचार्ज कमांडेट गायड़ सिंह भूंगरा, कैप्टन गायड़ सिंह इंदा राजगढ़, सैनिक कल्याण समिति के उपाध्यक्ष कैप्टन अमरसिंह इंदा अमृतनगर, पूर्व सैनिक परिषद के उगमसिंह धीरपुरा, सूबेदार बेनी प्रसाद, अवधेश कुमार, नायक दास, सांगसिंह इंदा कुई सहित सैकड़ों पूर्व सैनिक हाथ में तिरंगा लिए भारत माता के जयकारे लगाते हुए विजयी जुलूस के रूप में शहीद स्मारक पहुंचे।

वहां पर अमर ज्योति प्रज्ज्वलित की गई, तत्पश्चात पुष्प चक्र अर्पित कर व दो मिनट का मौन रख शहीदों को श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए गए। वहीं सैकड़ों पूर्व सैनिकों ने सैल्यूट देकर शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि दी। तत्पश्चात रैली के रूप में सभी लोग पुन: वीर धोकलसिंह स्मृति भवन पहुंचे। यहां पूर्व सैनिकों ने ब्रिगेडियर उदय सिंह व वीर धोकलसिंह को पुष्प चक्र अर्पित किए। वहीं पर आयोजित कार्यक्रम में वक्ताओं ने बताया की 16 दिसम्बर 1971 को हमारी सेना ने दुश्मनों को मारकर विजय प्राप्त की थी।

उसी उपलक्ष्य में विजय दिवस मनाया जाता हैं। उधर, भारती फाउंडेशन द्वारा संचालित कानासर क्लस्टर की सत्य भारती स्कूल हरिनगर व कानासर में क्षेत्रीय समन्वयक मनी कुमार स्वामी के निर्देशन में स्वतंत्र भारत का गौरवशाली दिन 16 दिसंबर को विजय दिवस के रूप में धूमधाम से मनाया गया।

इस मौके पर शहीदों तथा देश के वीर सैनिकों को याद किया गया। तथा बच्चों को इस दिन के महत्व के बारे में बताया गया। सत्य भारती स्कूल ,हरिनगर के संस्था प्रधान स्नेहलता प्रजापत ने बताया कि कोरोना की परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए इस अवसर पर अध्यापक जसाराम, विक्रम सिंह, राकेश रोशन, राधा, रेखा ने क्विज प्रतियोगिता निबंध लेखन तथा पोस्टर सहित सभी प्रतियोगिताएं वर्चुअल मोड पर करवाई गई।
तेना. सत्य भारती स्कूल तेना, देव राजगढ़, जुड़िया, हरिनगर व लोड़ता में क्षेत्रीय समन्वयक मनी कुमार स्वामी के निर्देशन में विजय दिवस मनाया गया।
कलाऊ. सत्य भारती स्कूल शेरगढ़, गुमानसिंह पुरा, भोमसागर, हिम्मतपुरा, एसके तला और रामसर कलाऊ में वर्चुअल माध्यम से विजय दिवस मनाया गया।
चामू. वीर शहीद वेलफेयर संस्था जोधपुर की ओर से आईजी पब्लिक स्कूल, चामू में शहीदों को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की गई। संस्थान के सदस्यों ने बताया कि शहीद रिसालदार सगत सिंह भारत पाक 1971 के युद्ध में दुश्मनों से लड़ते हुए वीरगति को प्राप्त हुए। उन्होंने अपने प्राण मातृभूमि के लिए बलिदान कर दिए। इस मौके शहीद रिसालदार सगत सिंह के जीवन एवं उनके आदर्शों पर संगोष्ठी का आयोजन किया गया। इस दौरान गौरव सैनिक अचलाराम, प्रेमाराम हुड्डा, पर्वत सिंह भूंगरा, हनुमान सिंह गोपालसर, जोराराम, सुरेश चौधरी, राकेश, देवी सिंह, नरेंद्र सिंह, अर्जुन व महेश आदि मौजूद थे।
सुरपुरा खुर्द. रड़ौद गांव में शहीदों को श्रद्धासुमन अर्पित किए गए। वहीं राउमावि गजसिंह पुरा में वर्चुअल माध्यम से विभिन्न प्रतियोगिताएं हुई।

शहीद वेलफेयर संस्थान ने युद्व वीरांगनाओं का किया सम्मान

इस मौके शेरगढ़ व बालेसर उपखंड क्षेत्र की युद्ध वीरांगनाओं व उनके परिजनों को शहीद वेलफेयर संस्थान के पर्बतसिंह भुंगरा व प्रेमाराम सहित संस्थान के सदस्यों ने शॉल ओढ़ा व स्मृति चिह्न भेंट कर सम्मानित किया। इस दौरान उन्होंने पूर्व सैनिकों को समस्याएं जानी तथा उनको केंद्र व राज्य सरकार द्वारा चलाई जा रही विभिन्न योजनाओं की जानकारी दी।

पूर्व सैनिक परिषद के उपाध्यक्ष कैप्टन अमर सिंह इंदा ने सैनिक केंटीन पर पूर्व सैनिकों को आने वाली समस्याओं के बारे में बताया। मौके सूबेदार खेतसिंह , सूबेदार हरीसिंह, खेतसिंह, जबरसिंह खिरंजा, पेहपसिंह, भंवरसिंह केतु, पूंजराजसिंह खींची, शंभूसिंह, दलपतसिंह तिबणा, पूर्व सरपंच सौभागसिंह राठौड़ आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें