पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook
iplLogoAdaniAstralKhatabook

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बाप वेयर हाउस में रखे थे:खरीद केंद्र के कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर ने खुर्दबुर्द कर दिए चने के 728 कट्टे

बापएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर के साथ ट्रक ड्राइवरों पर भी केस दर्ज

बाप स्थित सहकारी समिति के समर्थन मूल्य खरीद केंद्र के स्टॉक में रखे चनों को खुर्दबुद करने का मामला जरिये दर्ज हुआ है। आरोप खरीद केंद्र पर कार्यरत कम्प्यूटर ऑपरेटर व उसके साथियों पर है। समर्थन मूल्य केंद्र के सहायक प्रभारी तिंवरी निवासी दिलीपसिंह पुत्र सोहनसिंह राजपुरोहित ने बताया कि केंद्र पर गणेश पुत्र देवीलाल कुमावत, निवासी बाप कंप्यूटर ऑपरेटर है। 26 जून 2020 की शाम चना खरीद वेबसाइट बंद हो जाने की वजह से विक्रय पर्ची जारी नहीं हो सकी।

जिससे कई किसानों का चना समिति के खरीद केंद्र में जमा रह गया। उस दिन से 22 अक्टूबर 2020 तक केंद्र व गोदाम की चाबी गणेश कुमावत के पास ही है। रिपोर्ट में बताया कि खरीद केंद्र के गोदाम में 1 जुलाई 2020 को कुल 5923 कट्टेथे। 510 कट्टे जोधपुर वेयर हाउस तथा 343 कट्टे बीकानेर वेयर हाउस भेजे। 1424 कट्टे किसानों को वापस कर दिए गए। शेष कट्टो में से गणेश कुमावत ने 5 जुलाई 2020 को एक ट्रक में 428 कट्टे भरकर बीकानेर वेयर हाउस के लिए भेज दिया।

लेकिन वे कट्टे बीकानेर की बजाय खिदरत व सुरपुरा क्षेत्र में उतार दिए गए। इसके अलावा इसी दिन 150-150 कट्टों से भरे दो ट्रैक्टर भी बाप वेयर हाउस से ले गए। 30 सितम्बर को स्टॉक नहीं मिला तो मामला खुला। रिपोर्ट में कंप्यूटर ऑपरेरटर गणेश कुमावत, ट्रक चालक सिकन्दर व रतनसिंह पर चना खुर्दबुर्द करने का मामला दर्ज किया गया है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखें499 साल बाद गुरु-शनि खुद की राशियों में और शुक्र नीच राशि का, सन् 1521 में बना था ऐसा संयोग - धर्म - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आप अपनी दिनचर्या को संतुलित तथा व्यवस्थित बनाकर रखें, जिससे अधिकतर काम समय पर पूरे होते जाएंगे। विद्यार्थियों तथा युवाओं को इंटरव्यू व करियर संबंधी परीक्षा में सफलता की पूरी संभावना है। इसलिए...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें