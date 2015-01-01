पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

समस्या:हाइवे की सर्विस सड़क पर उगी घनी बबूल की झाड़ियों ने बढ़ाई परेशानी

बाप27 मिनट पहले
  • हाइवे पर लगाई गई लाइटें भी रात्रि में रहती हैं बंद, सरपंच ने एसडीएम से की शिकायत

कस्बे से होकर गुजर रहे एनएच 11 को लेकर इरकॉन कंपनी गंभीर नहीं है। इरकॉन की हाइवे की सुविधाओं को लेकर की जा रही अनदेखी की वजह से सड़क किनारे बबूल की घनी झाड़ियां उग आई है। जिससे यातायात प्रभावित हो रहा है। इसके अलावा लाइटें भी अधिकांश दिनों में बंद ही रहती है। स्थानीय सरपंच लीलादेवी पालीवाल ने इस सबंध में उपखंड अधिकारी महावीरसिंह लिखित में शिकायत करते हुए इरकॉन कंपनी के बबूल की झाड़ियां कटवाने व रोड लाइटें जलाने के लिए पाबंद करने की मांग की है।

सरपंच पालीवाल ने उपखंड अधिकारी सिंह को दिए शिकायत पत्र में लिखा कि नोख चौराहे से कानासर चौराहा तक दोनों तरफ सर्विस रोड पर बहुत ही घनी बबूल की झाड़ियां सड़क के ऊपर आ गई है। जिससे आमजन व रोड पर चलने वाले राहगीरों को भारी समस्या का सामना करना पड़ रहा है। घनी झाड़ियों के कारण आये दिन छोटी-मोटी दुर्घटनाएं घटित हो गई है।

इसके अलावा इरकॉन कम्पनी द्वारा नोख चौराहे से कानासर चौराहा तक व कानासर चौराहे से बड़ी ढाणी ओवरब्रिज तक एनएच 11 पर विद्युत पोल लगाये गए हैं। इन विद्युत पोल की लाइटें महीने में दस दिन ही चालू रहती है। उसमें भी 19 पोल की दोनों लाइट बन्द रहती है। 7 पोल की 1 लाइट चालू रहती है। इन लाइटों के बन्द रहने के कारण सर्विस रोड पर चलने वाले राहगीरों को काफी परेशानी हो रही है। दुर्घटना का भी अंदेशा बना रहता है। आबादी क्षेत्र में भी लाइटें बंद रहने से वाहन चालक सहित आमजन परेशान है।

