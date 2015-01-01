पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

कृषि:किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग खरीद के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन दिया

भोपालगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

उपखंड क्षेत्र के किसानों ने समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग खरीद के लिए उपखंड अधिकारी सुखाराम पिंडेल को ज्ञापन दिया। ज्ञापन में बताया कि भोपालगढ़ कोऑपरेटिव मार्केटिंग सोसायटी व खरीद केंद्र बुड़किया उस्तरा में सोमवार तक एमएसपी पर मूंग खरीद शुरू नहीं हुई, जिसका कारण मूंग की गुणवत्ता व रंग सरकार के नियमानुसार सही नहीं है इसलिए तुलाई निरस्त की गई।

किसानों ने ज्ञापन सौंपते हुए कहा कि इस वर्ष हर किसान के खेत में मूंग का रंग एवं गुणवत्ता सही नहीं है जिस को मध्य नजर रखते हुए या तो किसानों को जो मूंग की फसल हुई है उसकी तुलाई में छूट दिला कर एमएसपी पर खरीद शुरू करवाएं या किसानों को आदान अनुदान दिलवाए। इस दौरान बाबूलाल, अणदाराम, दीपाराम बिश्नोई, गोबरराम, सुखदेव, दिनेश मेघवाल, तुलछाराम, किशोरराम, सुखराम, कन्हैयालाल, रामस्वरूप सहित किसान मौजूद थे।
बिलाड़ा आंचलिक. अखिल भारतीय आदर्श जाट महासभा ने विभिन्न मांगों को लेकर बिलाड़ा उपखंड अधिकारी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। जिलाध्यक्ष महिपाल कड़वासरा ने बताया कि बिलाड़ा कृषि मंडी में किसानों के मूंग की फसल बेचने के लिए समर्थन मूल्यों पर टोकन कट जाने के बाद भी फसल की तुलाई शुरू नहीं हुई।

ज्ञापन में बताया गया कि बिलाड़ा के आसपास सभी केंद्रों पर मूंग की तुलाई शुरू हो गई है, मगर बिलाड़ा में शुरू नहीं होने से किसानों को अपनी फसल की पैदावार नहीं बिकने की चिंता सता रही है। इस दौरान एसडीएम रामचंद्र खटीक ने को-ऑपरेटिव अधिकारी मीनाक्षी चौधरी से बात कर बुधवार के दिन से शुरू करने को कहा। इस दौरान गणपत ढाका, महेंद्र खोरवाल, भागीरथ, महावीर सारण, सत्यनारायण देवड़ा, रतनलाल सीरवी, लक्ष्मण सरगरा, नरपत बलुदिया, रामप्रकाश भाकर आदि मौजूद थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपड़ोसन के लिए खाना पैक करते टिफिन सर्विस शुरू करने का आइडिया आया, आज हर महीने 3 लाख रु. का मुनाफा - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव - आज दिन का अधिकतर समय आप अपने व्यक्तित्व को निखारने तथा आत्म अवलोकन में व्यतीत करेंगे। इससे आपको बहुत अधिक मानसिक शांति अनुभव होगी। आर्थिक दृष्टि से भी आज का दिन आपके लिए उपलब्धियां ला रहा है...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें