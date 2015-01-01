पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग हुआ मुस्तैद

भोपालगढ़एक घंटा पहले
  • भोपालगढ़ व फलोदी में अधिकारियों ने दिए दिशा-निर्देश

कोरोना वैक्सीन की तैयारियों को लेकर चिकित्सा विभाग की बैठक ब्लॉक मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. दिलीप चौधरी की अध्यक्षता में हुई। बैठक को संबोधित करते हुए चौधरी ने निर्देश दिए कि आगामी दिनों में सबसे पहले हैल्थ वर्कर उसके बाद वरिष्ठ नागरिकों, तत्पश्चात सरकार की गाइड लाइन के अनुसार आम नागरिकों को वैक्सीन लगाई जाएगी।

इस दौरान उन्होंने समस्त हेल्थ वर्कर का डाटा ऑनलाइन पोर्टल पर अति शीघ्र इंद्राज करवाने हेतु निर्देश प्रदान किए, साथ ही चिकित्सा विभाग द्वारा चलाए जा रहे विभिन्न प्रकार के कार्यक्रमों की समीक्षा भी की गई। इसके अंतर्गत पीसीटीएस, ओजस, जेएसवाई, मुख्यमंत्री राजश्री योजना, एनसीडी, वीएचएसएनसी के बारे में विस्तृत चर्चा की गई।

इसके अलावा ब्लॉक हेल्थ सुपरवाइजर रामपाल पचार ने आशाओं से संबंधित समस्त प्रकार के कार्यों की समीक्षा करते हुए नवजात व मां की घर आधारित देखभाल के दौरान आशा व एएनएम आवश्यक उपकरण साथ रखने के लिए निर्देश दिए।

बैठक में डॉ. दीपक माथुर, डॉ. सुमनचौधरी, डॉ.बद्रीनारायण, डॉ.अशोक, डॉ. सुमित्रा, डॉ. सोनिया, डॉ. सुरेंद्र सेवर, आशा सुपरवाइजर रामपाल पचार, महावीरसिंह राठौड़, लेखराज, अमराराम, एएनएम सरोज, सीमा, संतोष, मधुबाला के अलावा सोहन कटानिया, रामप्रकाश, हड़मान भाटी, बलवीर, रेवतसिंह, किशोर, सूर्य प्रकाश स्वामी आदि मौजूद थे। फलोदी| कोरोना वैक्सीन को लेकर राज्य सरकार ने तैयारियां आरंभ कर दी हैं और प्रथम चरण में कोरोना वैक्सीन किस किस को दी जानी है इसे लेकर बैठकों का दौर प्रारंभ हो गया है। इसके लिए गाइड लाइन भी जारी की गई है। बुधवार सुबह राज्य के एनएचएम के एमडी और स्वास्थ्य विभाग के एसीएस ने राज्य के प्रशासनिक अधिकारियों व स्वास्थ्य विभाग के अधिकारियों के साथ वीडियो कान्फ्रेंसिंग के माध्यम से बातचीत की।

फलोदी में एडीएम हाकम खान, एसडीएम यशपाल आहुजा व बीसीएमओ डॉ. महावीरसिंह भाटी ने वीसी में भाग लिया। एसडीएम यशपाल भाटी व बीसीएमओ डॉ. महावीरसिंह भाटी ने बताया कि कोरोना वैक्सीन के आने पर प्रथम चरण में जिन्हें दवा दी जानी है उनकी डिटेल तैयार कर भिजवाने के बारे में जानकारी दी गई। प्रथम फेज में मेडिकल से रिलेटेड वर्कर को चाहे वह सरकारी या प्राइवेट क्षेत्र के हों, की जानकारी भिजवाई जानी है। फ्रंट लाइन में काम करने वालों को सर्वाधिक प्राथमिकता दी जाएगी।

वीसी वैक्सीनाइजेशन के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा की गई। प्रथम फेज के सैकंड चरण में कोरोना रिलेटेड कार्य करने वाले सरकारी अधिकारी व कर्मचारियों, तीसरे चरण में 50 वर्ष से ऊपर तथा चौथे चरण में 50 वर्ष से नीचे जिन्हें कोई बीमारी हो-का वैक्सीनेशन किया जाएगा। फलोदी में भी प्रशासन व स्वास्थ्य विभाग ने इसके अनुरूप सूचियां बना कर भेजने का काम शुरू कर दिया है।

