जमीन विवाद:2 दर्जन लोग हमला करने पहुंचे, पुलिस को बताया तो थानेदार बोले-पहले केस करो फिर आएंगे, फायरिंग में एक की मौत

लोहावट39 मिनट पहले
आरोपियों ने बुधवार दिन में रामचंद्र धत्तरवाल से मारपीट की। वे थाने गए तो उनकी रिपोर्ट दर्ज नहीं की गई। इसके बाद चतुराराम भी थाने पहुंचे, लेकिन उनकी भी सुनवाई नहीं हुई।
  • लोहावट थाना के शैतानसिंह नगर में जमीन विवाद में एक एक घायल भी

लोहावट थाना क्षेत्र के शैतानसिंहनगर में 5 महीने पुराने जमीन विवाद ने किसान चतुराराम की जान ले ली। बुधवार रात उनकी गोली मार कर हत्या कर दी। दो दर्जन आरोपियों ने उन पर कई फायर किए। हैरानी की बात यह है कि फायरिंग के दौरान पड़ोसियों ने पुलिस को सूचना दी तो थानेदार बोले कि पहले केस दर्ज कराओ, फिर मौके पर चलूंगा। थोड़ी ही देर में यह सूचना आ गई कि फायरिंग में एक जने की मौत हो गई। गुरुवार को एसपी ने थानेदार इमरान खां को हटा दिया।

मृतक चतुराराम
मृतक चतुराराम

पीड़ित परिवार ने भी थानेदार के खिलाफ अफसरों को रिपोर्ट दी है। योगेश चौधरी को नया थानेदार लगाया है। वहीं, हत्या के मामले में पुलिस ने 11 आरोपियों को दस्तयाब किया है। इससे पहले गुरुवार सुबह घटना की जानकारी पर बड़ी संख्या में ग्रामीण अस्पताल के आगे धरने पर बैठ गए। शव उठाने से इनकार कर दिया। देर शाम थानाधिकारी को हटाने के बाद शव के पोस्टमार्टम के लिए सहमति दी और धरना उठाया। जांच बाप थानाधिकारी को दी गई है।

मृतक के बेटे नरेन्द्र ने पुलिस को बताया कि पिता चतुराराम, मां व परिवार के सदस्य बुधवार रात 9 बजे घर पर ही थे। उसी समय दाऊराम पुत्र अलसाराम हुड्डा, लाखाराम पुत्र अलसाराम, जितेन्द्र, विजय माना राम, महिपाल पुत्र लाखाराम, तिलोक पुत्र भीखाराम, लालाराम पुत्र लक्ष्मणराम, पपुराम पुत्र राणाराम जाट निवासी आमला व जगदीश, मनोहर, पिसरान सुखाराम, सोनाराम पुत्र जोगाराम शैतानसिंहनगर, अशोक पुत्र केसुराम,मदन पुत्र मोहनराम रूपाणा जैताणा कई वाहनों में सवार होकर आए।

आते ही फायरिंग करनी शुरू कर दी। दाऊराम ने पिता चतुराराम पर ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग की। इस दौरान के जेठाराम पुत्र हीराराम पिता को बचाने लगे लेकिन उन्हें भी गोली लग गई। फायरिंग के बाद सभी आरोपी वाहन लेकर भाग गए। पिता चतुराराम को इलाज के लिए लोहावट सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र लाया गया लेकिन डॉक्टरों ने मृत घोषित कर दिया।

परिजन व ग्रामीण बोले- कहीं सुनवाई नहीं हुई, रात में बदमाशों ने हमलाकर एक की जान ले ली

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि बुधवार को दिन में आरोपी दाऊराम विवादित जमीन पर पुलिस के साथ नलकूप खोदने की मशीन लेकर पहुंचा। ग्रामीणों ने विरोध किया तो दिन भर समझाइश का दौर चला। सहमति नहीं बनने पर रात में वह कई वाहनों में दो दर्जन लोगों को लेकर पहुंच गया। मृतक के परिवार ने बताया कि थानाधिकारी खुद मौके पर आए। फिर वापस चले गए। मारपीट हुई तो चतुराराम व पड़ोसी रामचंद्र धतरवाल पुलिस थाने गए।

उनकी रिपोर्ट नहीं ली। तब फलोदी डिप्टी के पेश हुए। वहां से देर शाम वापस आए और दो घंटे बाद गोली मार दी गई। जबकि इस विवादित भूमि का स्थगन आदेश था। ग्रामीणों ने थानाधिकारी को निलंबित करने, परिवार को सरकारी सहायता देने की मांग की व धरने पर बैठ गए। शाम को थाने में हुई वार्ता में फलोदी के अतिरिक्त जिला कलेक्टर हाकम खां, एडिशनल एसपी दीपक शर्मा, एसडीएम राजीव शर्मा, फलोदी डिप्टी पारस सोनी ने समझाइश की। कलेक्टर व एसपी से फोन पर बात करवाई।

यह है विवाद का कारण

मृतक चतुराराम के पिता के पास 300 बीघा जमीन थी। पिता की मौत के बाद मां लिछमी देवी के नाम 150 बीघा व इतनी ही जमीन उनके 5 बेटों मुन्नाराम, मृतक चतुराराम, खींयाराम, स्व गोरधनराम व भागीरथराम बैरड के पास रही। दाऊराम हुड्डा ने पांचों भाइयों में आपसी फूट डालकर 50 बीघा जमीन लिछमी देवी से ले ली। इसको लेकर चतुराराम व उसके भाई खींयाराम ने मौजिज लोगों को बुलाकर पंचायती कराई लेकिन दाऊराम नहीं माना।

परिवार को 25 लाख का मुआवजा देने की मांग

ग्रामीणों ने पीड़ित परिवार को 25 लाख की सरकारी सहायता व बेटे को सरकारी नौकरी देने की मांग का ज्ञापन दिया। मृतक चतुराराम के घर गुरुवार शाम को पुलिस व प्रशासनिक अधिकारी पहुंचे। घटनास्थल का जायजा लेकर मौका रिपोर्ट तैयार की। परिजनों की मांग पर जांच बाप थानाधिकारी हरिसिंह राजपुरोहित को सौंपी गई है। वहीं, शाम को शव पोस्टमार्टम के लिए जोधपुर रवाना किया। एडिशनल एसपी दीपक शर्मा ने बताया कि थानाधिकारी के खिलाफ कार्यवाही करते हुए एसपी आदेश से थाने से हटाकर जोधपुर भेज दिया है।

